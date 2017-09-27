Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai
Le Reve, Las Vegas, Nevada – Performers balance on a tree emerging from one of Franco Dragone's famous aquatic stages. Le Reve was voted best production in Las Vegas for an unprecedented five consecutive years.
Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai
The House of Dancing Water, Macau, China – Water gushes from the stage. This year, The House of Dancing Water celebrates its 7th anniversary.
Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai
The House of Dancing Water, Macau, China – By 2016, 4 million people had seen the show.
Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai
The Han Show, Wuhan, China – A giant robot glistening on stage. The Han Show opened in December 2014.
Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai
The Han Show, Wuhan, China – A performer flies across the stage in a water-propelled jet pack. The show has received critical acclaim as one of the most ambitious shows in recent years with its unprecedented technical innovations and performing feats.
Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai
A New Day, Las Vegas, Nevada – Performers seemingly float on stage at the Caesars Palace Colosseum.
Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai
A New Day, Las Vegas, Nevada – Theatrical entertainment in the Las Vegas show of which Celine Dion was the star.
Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai
Aida, Naples, Italy 2013 – Performers on stage at the San Carlo Theater, the oldest opera house in Europe.