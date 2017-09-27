Breaking News

Franco Dragone brings his splashy magic to Dubai

By Zeena Saifi, CNN.

Updated 9:51 PM ET, Wed September 27, 2017

Le Reve, Las Vegas, NevadaPerformers balance on a tree emerging from one of Franco Dragone's famous aquatic stages. Le Reve was voted best production in Las Vegas for an unprecedented five consecutive years.
The House of Dancing Water, Macau, ChinaWater gushes from the stage. This year, The House of Dancing Water celebrates its 7th anniversary.
The House of Dancing Water, Macau, ChinaBy 2016, 4 million people had seen the show.
The Han Show, Wuhan, ChinaA giant robot glistening on stage. The Han Show opened in December 2014.
The Han Show, Wuhan, ChinaA performer flies across the stage in a water-propelled jet pack. The show has received critical acclaim as one of the most ambitious shows in recent years with its unprecedented technical innovations and performing feats.
A New Day, Las Vegas, NevadaPerformers seemingly float on stage at the Caesars Palace Colosseum.
A New Day, Las Vegas, NevadaTheatrical entertainment in the Las Vegas show of which Celine Dion was the star.
Aida, Naples, Italy 2013Performers on stage at the San Carlo Theater, the oldest opera house in Europe.
The Italian-Belgian dramatist has launched his first permanent show in the Middle East.