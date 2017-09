A nurse, who was out shopping, jumps in to deliver a baby at Target

(CNN) Tanya St. Preux went into a store to pick up some stuff -- and left with a newborn.

The Georgia woman was shopping at her neighborhood Target this week when she went into labor. Lucky for her, Caris Lockwood happened to be there at the same time. And Lockwood is a labor and delivery nurse.

So, right by the store's entrance, Lockwood putting her experience to work. And with an assist from Target employees, she delivered St. Preux's baby : a healthy 7 lb. 10 oz boy.

"Caris was God-sent and amazing. She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone's expectations. She went way over far and beyond," St. Preux said after the delivery, according to a statement from Piedmont Healthcare. That's the hospital where Lockwood works.

CNN was unable to reach the new mom or Lockwood.

