Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico to transport cancer patients

(CNN) Rapper Pitbull sent his private plane to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico to transport cancer patients to the mainland US for chemotherapy treatments.

Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico in ruins, with mass power outages and almost half the residents without drinking water. Of the island's 69 hospitals, only 11 had fuel and power on Tuesday.

The lack of electricity and fuel have yielded dire consequences.

The 36-year-old rapper hasn't been public about the part he's playing to ferry patients. When contacted by CNN, he said through a spokesman, "Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part."

