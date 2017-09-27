Are these the schools of the future?

(CNN) Whether school years were socially awkward or the happiest days of your life, this time (hopefully) brings back lifelong memories and a tinge of nostalgia for the majority of grown-ups.

It was also likely a time defined by strict timetables, rigid lessons, and unforgiving homework.

Testing, too, was probably a big part of anyone's educational experience no matter where they lived. Depending on how well one performed on tests, it often meant certain doors were open -- or closed.

Imagine a school now, though, where students choose their own curriculum and teachers are more like mentors guiding them through activities and topics of interest. Instead of homework and tests, portfolios and exhibitions would display your films, writing, art, and creations, and you were constantly encouraged to keep doing more.

A new wave of schools are increasing in number, particularly in the U.S., many of them flipping the traditional style of schooling to a more personalized-style of education.

A little girl plays at the Portfolio school, which opened a year ago.

A new type of school

Portfolio School is a project-based start-up school in New York's Tribeca neighborhood, which emphasizes guided choice and a personalized education, mixing technology with learning activities.

The school calls itself a "micro-school", which aims to broaden a child's creativity and is based on the philosophy that children need an interdisciplinary model of learning.

Currently, the school has 19 students ranging from ages 5-10 in a single open-plan multi-purpose space with plans to grow to 80 in two years.

Portfolio says its research-based approach is reinventing everything -- from the curriculum, space design, classroom management, schedule, the role of teachers and a student's engagement with the outside world.

One way of achieving self-motivation is by giving power to the students, said Nancy Otero, a former software engineer who is the director of research and learning design at Portfolio.

"Our school is more like a studio. Things are open all the time. We have drills, 3D printers. We give them these powerful tools, where they can code and construct," said Otero.

Children at Portfolio learn to build and assemble, using all sorts of tools.

Kids can make things out of plaster, they can speak, write, make videos. "Technology is not viewed as something frightening. It's one of multiple tools," said Dr. Shira Leibowitz, director of the lower school at Portfolio.

At traditional schools, there isn't much time for most of this. "You need large amounts of time to tinker and play and those schedules (of traditional schools) are very conforming," said Leibowitz.

There's a policy of no homework at Portfolio. "Research has shown it's not a useful thing. Some of the kids start not wanting to learn so much (with homework)," said Otero.

What's more, says Leibowitz, kids have time to be with their families, time to nurture friendships. "It's not for everybody, it's very different, but part of what makes it work is that the families are here by choice."

Photos: Bangladesh, solar-powered floating schools – All around the world, schools are reinventing education. During monsoon season in Bangladesh, almost one third of the country is flooded, making school attendance next to impossible. Nonprofit Shidhulai Swanirvar Sangstha came up with a way to bring education to the children most affected: by creating solar-paneled floating schools. Each morning, the elementary schools travel to different communities, picking up children along the way. The boats then docks and teach up to 30 children at a time. The schools contain a laptop, hundreds of books and electronic resources powered by energy generated from the solar panels. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: UK, virtual reality – Immersive technology is having a big moment in education right now, making its way into classrooms around the world. Among those adopting the technology is Sevenoaks School , in the UK, which has introduced VR into its classrooms for a range of subjects including art, history and geography. Students are using the technology to go on virtual field trips and creating three dimensional paintings that move. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Bali, going green – As the Green School in Bali demonstrates, innovation doesn't always equal technology. Nestled between rainforests and made entirely from bamboo, the school's mission is to educate its students about sustainability by using a holistic approach. Students from nursery to high school learn how to be more environmentally-conscious while studying traditional topics like math and languages. The Green School boasts a diverse student body from all over the world and aims to create the next generation of green leaders. The school runs on three simple principles: be local, let the environment lead and think of your grandchildren's future. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Ghana, empower playgrounds – In many parts of rural Ghana, electricity is either limited or unavailable. Students in these areas are unable to study after it gets dark, which hinders their chances of getting into a secondary school. So Empower Playgrounds created merry-go-rounds that use the children's energy to charge a battery, which then powers a small lantern. Each recharge lasts for over 40 hours and allows students to study in the evening. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Canada, paper and desk-free classrooms – It's hard to imagine a classroom without desks and paper but it's now a reality. In some schools in Canada and the U.S., for example, recent trends of creating more comfortable and open classrooms have seen traditional desks disappear. Instead, bouncy balls, bean bags and seating mats having taken their place, while iPads and computers replace traditional pen and paper. Students submit their work via different tools, such as Google Classroom, and teachers are able to give feedback and mark assignments in real time. Even chalkboards and whiteboards are being replaced by interactive smartboards. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Netherlands, personalized learning – Steve Jobs Schools are inspired by, but not affiliated with, the Apple founder.

Their philosophy is to encourage personalized learning by giving their students, all of primary age, more control. Pupils choose which subjects they study, how they want to learn and at what pace. Teachers are known as coaches and students are grouped not by age but by their strengths and interests. Schedules are flexible and students are each given an iPad. Starting out in the Netherlands, they opened a school in Johannesburg in 2016. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Sweden, gender-neutral schools – At Egalia preschool in Stockholm, the words "he" and "her" are never used. Boys can play with dolls and girls with firetrucks. There are no designated areas for each gender and books are carefully selected to avoid traditional stereotyping. Egalia and other similar preschools in Sweden, reject gender stereotypes and hope to help children fight societal gender norms, which they believe can hinder growth and acceptance. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Singapore, robot teachers – Pepper is a robot that interacts with students and answers their questions. Introduced last year as part of a pilot project in Singapore, Pepper helped preschool teachers deliver lessons and told pupils stories. Teachers reported that the robot helped shy students come out of their shell and created a fun, interactive atmosphere to learn in. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Denmark, forest preschools – While nature-centered schools are not uncommon around the world, in Denmark teaching children the importance of Mother Nature starts at a very young age. According to the Danish Forest and Nature Agency, over 10 percent of Danish preschools are located in forests or other natural settings. These schools use their surroundings as teaching tools, where eating organic food, hiking and raising chickens are all part of the daily lessons. Proponents of forest preschools say that children develop better motor skills when there is more space and time to play in nature rather than sitting in a classroom. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: USA, the world as your classroom – Students at the THINK Global School in New York spend each semester in a different nation. They learn languages and in each new place they visit, they work with local experts to gain insights into the historical, cultural, and socioeconomic aspects of their host country. Destinations for the 2018-19 school year include India, Botswana, Japan and Spain. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Schools created by technology experts

Other similar schools in the U.S. -- mainly clustered around, unsurprisingly, California's Silicon Valley -- have cropped up thanks to parents who have worked in technology.

Co-founder and CEO of Portfolio, Babur Habib, and co-founder Doug Schachtel, who runs operations of the school, came up with the idea for Portfolio over a game of squash at their alma mater Princeton University. Both have had successful careers and now have young children and felt there needed to be something different, something that wasn't already available.

AltSchool was created by a former Google executive who felt frustrated by school choice for his own kids.

In a similar way, the California-based AltSchool is a group of micro-schools founded by former Google executive Max Ventilla. His financial supporters include Mark Zuckerberg among many other Silicon Valley executives. AltSchool now has schools in California and New York.

In Boston, former Google executive Sep Kamvar started Wildflower School in 2014 after it evolved from a project within the MIT Media Lab. It has grown to many more locations since.

Stripping away the old-school methods

By taking away the traditional U.S. grading system of A, B, C, D, F, Portfolio say it's liberating students instead of holding them back. "There's no end limit. In a traditional school if you get an A+, that's it. We've taken away that ceiling so that they (students) keep going. We keep stretching," said Leibowitz.

Children independently problem solve on walls made of whiteboards.

Instead of the typical pat on the back, Leibowitz said she and her team are constantly giving feedback so students can get better and better. "There's this culture of 'we're so lucky, we can make it better'."

We've created an environment which does two things, said co-founder Doug Schachtel. Portfolio fosters creativity and innovation by enabling students to pursue their interests and giving them space and time to go explore them, he said. The school also ensures students learn the core skills of reading, writing and math at their own pace.

"We've achieved this innovation not through a software program but being really thoughtful about all the aspects of school," he said, when asked about other similar schools.

Parents stamp of approval

One mother of twins who attend Portfolio, Georgia Marantos, said she makes the journey from uptown to downtown Manhattan every day (with a toddler in tow also) as she liked the school so much. Her son saw an exhibit at the school where students had created their own ice cream machine. "He said, 'I want to do that'."

Only 19 students currently attend the Portfolio School, but it plans to have 80 students in two years.

"That's an opportunity that would never have been there in any other classroom," said Marantos, describing the positive shift away from being the kid who gets the award or the best grades in class to the one who's creating something incredible. "I thought, yeah, let's do that."

Another mother at the school agrees. "Portfolio believes every child is a genius. They don't dumb down the content because of their age and they stretch the kids beyond their comfort zone. At the same time, the teachers know the kids well and recognize each has different strengths and weaknesses, and they challenge them with great compassion," said Jackie Tian.

Finding the right balance

Some say it's too early to know what results will be seen from experimental schools.

"There's a lot of great innovation in schools right now. Project-based learning can intrinsically motivate students to be creative and explore their own interests -- not just for the sake of a test score or grade. We do a disservice to students though if we shortchange foundational learning. There needs to be a balance," said Karyn Wynn, a school administrator based in Palo Alto, California.

"Learning driven by genuine inquiry sparks a child's mind," says Wynn. "There are also times when you need to rework an essay for the third time or struggle through a proof. Students need to build these muscles to persevere as well."

With a balanced approach, Wynn praises project-based learning. She says the current system of rigid testing causes too much pressure and the stakes are "ridiculously" high.

"It's great to have more creative energy in the education field. We do need to reimagine what is possible," she added.