Breaking News

Benefits of water: Are you getting enough fluids to stay healthy?

by Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 8:55 AM ET, Wed September 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

According to the old rule of thumb, you&#39;re supposed to drink eight glasses of water per day (and some experts recommend even more). That can seem like a daunting task on some days, but here&#39;s the catch: You don&#39;t have to drink all that water. Roughly 20% of our daily H2O intake comes from solid foods, especially fruits and vegetables.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;It&#39;s still important to drink plenty of water — especially in the summertime — but you can also quench your thirst with these 15 hugely hydrating foods, all of which are at least 90% water by weight.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
Foods that keep you hydratedAccording to the old rule of thumb, you're supposed to drink eight glasses of water per day (and some experts recommend even more). That can seem like a daunting task on some days, but here's the catch: You don't have to drink all that water. Roughly 20% of our daily H2O intake comes from solid foods, especially fruits and vegetables.

It's still important to drink plenty of water — especially in the summertime — but you can also quench your thirst with these 15 hugely hydrating foods, all of which are at least 90% water by weight.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Cucumber&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 96.7%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This summer veggie — which has the &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/2945&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;highest water content &lt;/a&gt;of any solid food — is perfect in salads, or sliced up and served with some hummus, says Keri Gans, author of &quot;The Small Change Diet: 10 Steps to a Thinner and Healthier You&quot; and a consultant to Mindbloom, a technology company that makes life-improvement apps.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Want to pump up cucumber&#39;s hydrating power even more? Try blending it with nonfat yogurt, mint, and ice cubes to make cucumber soup. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20660118,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: The best foods for every vitamin and mineral&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
CucumberCucumber
Water content: 96.7%

This summer veggie — which has the highest water content of any solid food — is perfect in salads, or sliced up and served with some hummus, says Keri Gans, author of "The Small Change Diet: 10 Steps to a Thinner and Healthier You" and a consultant to Mindbloom, a technology company that makes life-improvement apps.

Want to pump up cucumber's hydrating power even more? Try blending it with nonfat yogurt, mint, and ice cubes to make cucumber soup.

Health.com: The best foods for every vitamin and mineral
Hide Caption
2 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Iceberg lettuce&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 95.6%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Iceberg lettuce tends to get a bad rap, nutrition-wise. Health experts often recommend shunning it in favor of darker greens like spinach or romaine lettuce, which contain higher amounts of fiber and nutrients such as folate and vitamin K.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt; It&#39;s a different story when it comes to water content, though: Crispy iceberg has the highest of any lettuce, followed by butterhead, green leaf, and romaine varieties.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;So when the temperature rises, pile iceberg onto sandwiches or use it as a bed for a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20401749,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;healthy chicken salad&lt;/a&gt;. Even better: Ditch the tortillas and hamburger buns and use iceberg leaves as a wrap for tacos and burgers.
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
Iceberg lettuceIceberg lettuce
Water content: 95.6%

Iceberg lettuce tends to get a bad rap, nutrition-wise. Health experts often recommend shunning it in favor of darker greens like spinach or romaine lettuce, which contain higher amounts of fiber and nutrients such as folate and vitamin K.

It's a different story when it comes to water content, though: Crispy iceberg has the highest of any lettuce, followed by butterhead, green leaf, and romaine varieties.

So when the temperature rises, pile iceberg onto sandwiches or use it as a bed for a healthy chicken salad. Even better: Ditch the tortillas and hamburger buns and use iceberg leaves as a wrap for tacos and burgers.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Celery&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 95.4%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;That urban legend about celery having negative calories isn&#39;t quite true, but it&#39;s pretty close. Like all foods that are high in water, celery has very few calories — just 6 calories per stalk. And its one-two punch of fiber and water helps to fill you up and curb your appetite.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;This lightweight veggie isn&#39;t short on nutrition, however. Celery contains folate and vitamins A, C, and K. And thanks in part to its high water content, celery neutralizes stomach acid and is often recommended as a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20440834,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;natural remedy&lt;/a&gt; for heartburn and acid reflux.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20640804,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 30 foods under 40 calories&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
CeleryCelery
Water content: 95.4%

That urban legend about celery having negative calories isn't quite true, but it's pretty close. Like all foods that are high in water, celery has very few calories — just 6 calories per stalk. And its one-two punch of fiber and water helps to fill you up and curb your appetite.

This lightweight veggie isn't short on nutrition, however. Celery contains folate and vitamins A, C, and K. And thanks in part to its high water content, celery neutralizes stomach acid and is often recommended as a natural remedy for heartburn and acid reflux.

Health.com: 30 foods under 40 calories
Hide Caption
4 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Radishes&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 95.3%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;These refreshing root vegetables should be a fixture in your spring and summer salads. They provide a burst of spicy-sweet flavor—and color!—in a small package, and more importantly they&#39;re filled with antioxidants such as catechin (also found in green tea).&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;A crunchy texture also makes radishes a perfect addition to healthy summer coleslaw—no mayo required. Slice them up with shredded cabbage and carrots, sliced snow peas, and chopped hazelnuts and parsley, and toss with poppy seeds, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
RadishesRadishes
Water content: 95.3%

These refreshing root vegetables should be a fixture in your spring and summer salads. They provide a burst of spicy-sweet flavor—and color!—in a small package, and more importantly they're filled with antioxidants such as catechin (also found in green tea).

A crunchy texture also makes radishes a perfect addition to healthy summer coleslaw—no mayo required. Slice them up with shredded cabbage and carrots, sliced snow peas, and chopped hazelnuts and parsley, and toss with poppy seeds, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Hide Caption
5 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Tomatoes&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 94.5%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Sliced and diced tomatoes will always be a mainstay of salads, sauces, and sandwiches, but don&#39;t forget about sweet cherry and grape varieties, which make an excellent hydrating snack, Gans says. &quot;They&#39;re great to just pop in your mouth, maybe with some nuts or some low-sodium cheese,&quot; she says. &quot;You get this great explosion of flavor when you bite into them.&quot;&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Having friends over? Skewer grape tomatoes, basil leaves, and small chunks of mozzarella on toothpicks for a quick and easy appetizer.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20682477,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 20 snacks that burn fat&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
TomatoesTomatoes
Water content: 94.5%

Sliced and diced tomatoes will always be a mainstay of salads, sauces, and sandwiches, but don't forget about sweet cherry and grape varieties, which make an excellent hydrating snack, Gans says. "They're great to just pop in your mouth, maybe with some nuts or some low-sodium cheese," she says. "You get this great explosion of flavor when you bite into them."

Having friends over? Skewer grape tomatoes, basil leaves, and small chunks of mozzarella on toothpicks for a quick and easy appetizer.

Health.com: 20 snacks that burn fat
Hide Caption
6 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Green peppers&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 93.9%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Bell peppers of all shades have a high water content, but green peppers lead the pack, just edging out the red and yellow varieties (which are about 92% water). And contrary to popular belief, green peppers contain just as many antioxidants as their slightly sweeter siblings.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Peppers are a great pre-dinner or late-night snack, Gans says. &quot;We tell people to munch on veggies when they have a craving, but a lot of people get bored of carrots and celery pretty quickly,&quot; she says. &quot;Peppers are great to slice up when you get home from work, while you&#39;re making or waiting for dinner.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
Green peppersGreen peppers
Water content: 93.9%

Bell peppers of all shades have a high water content, but green peppers lead the pack, just edging out the red and yellow varieties (which are about 92% water). And contrary to popular belief, green peppers contain just as many antioxidants as their slightly sweeter siblings.

Peppers are a great pre-dinner or late-night snack, Gans says. "We tell people to munch on veggies when they have a craving, but a lot of people get bored of carrots and celery pretty quickly," she says. "Peppers are great to slice up when you get home from work, while you're making or waiting for dinner."
Hide Caption
7 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Cauliflower&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 92.1%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Don&#39;t let cauliflower&#39;s pale complexion fool you: In addition to having lots of water, these unassuming florets are packed with vitamins and phytonutrients that have been shown to help lower cholesterol and fight cancer, including breast cancer. (A 2012 study of breast cancer patients by Vanderbilt University researchers found that eating cruciferous veggies like cauliflower was associated with a lower risk of dying from the disease or seeing a recurrence.)&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&quot;Break them up and add them to a salad for a satisfying crunch,&quot; Gans suggests. &quot;You can even skip the croutons!&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
CauliflowerCauliflower
Water content: 92.1%

Don't let cauliflower's pale complexion fool you: In addition to having lots of water, these unassuming florets are packed with vitamins and phytonutrients that have been shown to help lower cholesterol and fight cancer, including breast cancer. (A 2012 study of breast cancer patients by Vanderbilt University researchers found that eating cruciferous veggies like cauliflower was associated with a lower risk of dying from the disease or seeing a recurrence.)

"Break them up and add them to a salad for a satisfying crunch," Gans suggests. "You can even skip the croutons!"
Hide Caption
8 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Watermelon&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 91.5%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;It&#39;s fairly obvious that watermelon is full of, well, water, but this juicy melon is also among the richest sources of lycopene, a cancer-fighting antioxidant found in red fruits and vegetables. In fact, watermelon contains more lycopene than raw tomatoes—about 12 milligrams per wedge, versus 3 milligrams per medium-sized tomato.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Although this melon is plenty hydrating on its own, Gans loves to mix it with water in the summertime. &quot;Keep a water pitcher in the fridge with watermelon cubes in the bottom,&quot; she says. &quot;It&#39;s really refreshing, and great incentive to drink more water overall.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
WatermelonWatermelon
Water content: 91.5%

It's fairly obvious that watermelon is full of, well, water, but this juicy melon is also among the richest sources of lycopene, a cancer-fighting antioxidant found in red fruits and vegetables. In fact, watermelon contains more lycopene than raw tomatoes—about 12 milligrams per wedge, versus 3 milligrams per medium-sized tomato.

Although this melon is plenty hydrating on its own, Gans loves to mix it with water in the summertime. "Keep a water pitcher in the fridge with watermelon cubes in the bottom," she says. "It's really refreshing, and great incentive to drink more water overall."
Hide Caption
9 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Spinach&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 91.4% &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Iceberg lettuce may have a higher water content, but spinach is usually a better bet overall. Piling raw spinach leaves on your sandwich or salad provides nearly as much built-in hydration, with an added nutritional punch.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Spinach is rich in lutein, potassium, fiber, and brain-boosting folate, and just one cup of raw leaves contains 15% of your daily intake of vitamin E — an important antioxidant for fighting off the damaging molecules known as free radicals.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20553010,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: The 20 best foods for fiber&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
SpinachSpinach
Water content: 91.4%

Iceberg lettuce may have a higher water content, but spinach is usually a better bet overall. Piling raw spinach leaves on your sandwich or salad provides nearly as much built-in hydration, with an added nutritional punch.

Spinach is rich in lutein, potassium, fiber, and brain-boosting folate, and just one cup of raw leaves contains 15% of your daily intake of vitamin E — an important antioxidant for fighting off the damaging molecules known as free radicals.

Health.com: The 20 best foods for fiber
Hide Caption
10 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Star fruit&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 91.4%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This tropical fruit, also known as carambola, comes in sweet and tart varieties and has a juicy texture similar to pineapple. Its eye-catching shape looks great in a fruit salad or as an edible garnish on the rim of a summer cocktail, and as an added bonus it&#39;s rich in antioxidants, especially epicatechin — a heart-healthy compound also found in red wine, dark chocolate, and green tea.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;One note of caution: People with kidney problems should avoid star fruit because of its high levels of oxalic acid.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
Star fruitStar fruit
Water content: 91.4%

This tropical fruit, also known as carambola, comes in sweet and tart varieties and has a juicy texture similar to pineapple. Its eye-catching shape looks great in a fruit salad or as an edible garnish on the rim of a summer cocktail, and as an added bonus it's rich in antioxidants, especially epicatechin — a heart-healthy compound also found in red wine, dark chocolate, and green tea.

One note of caution: People with kidney problems should avoid star fruit because of its high levels of oxalic acid.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Strawberries&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 91.0%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;All berries are good foods for hydration, but juicy red strawberries are easily the best of the bunch. Raspberries and blueberries both hover around 85% water, while blackberries are only slightly better at 88.2%.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&quot;I love strawberries blended in a smoothie or mixed with plain nonfat yogurt—another hydrating food,&quot; Gans says. Strawberries add natural sweetness to the yogurt, she adds, and the combo of carbohydrates, fiber, and protein make a great post-workout recovery snack.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20306851,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 12 summer fruit and veggie recipes&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
StrawberriesStrawberries
Water content: 91.0%

All berries are good foods for hydration, but juicy red strawberries are easily the best of the bunch. Raspberries and blueberries both hover around 85% water, while blackberries are only slightly better at 88.2%.

"I love strawberries blended in a smoothie or mixed with plain nonfat yogurt—another hydrating food," Gans says. Strawberries add natural sweetness to the yogurt, she adds, and the combo of carbohydrates, fiber, and protein make a great post-workout recovery snack.

Health.com: 12 summer fruit and veggie recipes
Hide Caption
12 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Broccoli&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 90.7%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Like its cousin cauliflower, raw broccoli adds a satisfying crunch to a salad. But its nutritional profile — lots of fiber, potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C — is slightly more impressive. What&#39;s more, broccoli is the only cruciferous vegetable (a category that contains cabbage and kale, in addition to cauliflower) with a significant amount of sulforaphane, a potent compound that boosts the body&#39;s protective enzymes and flushes out cancer-causing chemicals.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
BroccoliBroccoli
Water content: 90.7%

Like its cousin cauliflower, raw broccoli adds a satisfying crunch to a salad. But its nutritional profile — lots of fiber, potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C — is slightly more impressive. What's more, broccoli is the only cruciferous vegetable (a category that contains cabbage and kale, in addition to cauliflower) with a significant amount of sulforaphane, a potent compound that boosts the body's protective enzymes and flushes out cancer-causing chemicals.

Hide Caption
13 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Grapefruit&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 90.5%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This juicy, tangy citrus fruit can help lower cholesterol and shrink your waistline, research suggests. In one study, people who ate one grapefruit a day lowered their bad (LDL) cholesterol by 15.5% and their triglycerides by 27%. In another, eating half a grapefruit — roughly 40 calories — before each meal helped dieters lose about three and a half pounds over 12 weeks. Researchers say that compounds in the fruit help fuel fat burn and stabilize blood sugar, therefore helping to reduce cravings.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
GrapefruitGrapefruit
Water content: 90.5%

This juicy, tangy citrus fruit can help lower cholesterol and shrink your waistline, research suggests. In one study, people who ate one grapefruit a day lowered their bad (LDL) cholesterol by 15.5% and their triglycerides by 27%. In another, eating half a grapefruit — roughly 40 calories — before each meal helped dieters lose about three and a half pounds over 12 weeks. Researchers say that compounds in the fruit help fuel fat burn and stabilize blood sugar, therefore helping to reduce cravings.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Baby carrots&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 90.4%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A carrot&#39;s a carrot, right? Not when it comes to water content. As it turns out, the baby-sized carrots that have become a staple in supermarkets and lunchboxes contain more water than full-size carrots (which are merely 88.3% water).&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;The ready-to-eat convenience factor is hard to top, as well. Snack on them right out of the bag, dip them in hummus or guacamole, or — for a bit of added crunch and bright orange color — chop them up and add them to salads or salsas.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
Baby carrotsBaby carrots
Water content: 90.4%

A carrot's a carrot, right? Not when it comes to water content. As it turns out, the baby-sized carrots that have become a staple in supermarkets and lunchboxes contain more water than full-size carrots (which are merely 88.3% water).

The ready-to-eat convenience factor is hard to top, as well. Snack on them right out of the bag, dip them in hummus or guacamole, or — for a bit of added crunch and bright orange color — chop them up and add them to salads or salsas.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
&lt;strong&gt;Cantaloupe&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Water content: 90.2%&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This succulent melon provides a big nutritional payoff for very few calories. One six-ounce serving — about one-quarter of a melon — contains just 50 calories but delivers a full 100% of your recommended daily intake of vitamins A and &lt;br /&gt;.&lt;br /&gt; &quot;I love cantaloupe as a dessert,&quot; Gans says. &quot;If you&#39;ve got a sweet tooth, it will definitely satisfy.&quot; Tired of plain old raw fruit? Blend cantaloupe with yogurt and freeze it into sherbet, or puree it with orange juice and mint to make a refreshing soup.
Photos: Photos: Foods that keep you hydrated
CantaloupeCantaloupe
Water content: 90.2%

This succulent melon provides a big nutritional payoff for very few calories. One six-ounce serving — about one-quarter of a melon — contains just 50 calories but delivers a full 100% of your recommended daily intake of vitamins A and
.
"I love cantaloupe as a dessert," Gans says. "If you've got a sweet tooth, it will definitely satisfy." Tired of plain old raw fruit? Blend cantaloupe with yogurt and freeze it into sherbet, or puree it with orange juice and mint to make a refreshing soup.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
Water glass01 veggies 110602 veggies 110603 veggies 110604 veggies 110605 veggies 110606 veggies 110607 veggies 110608 veggies 110609 veggies 110610 veggies 110611 veggies 110612 veggies 110613 veggies 110614 veggies 110615 veggies 1106

Story highlights

  • Dehydration can affect your mood, energy and sleep
  • Experts say women should get 11 cups of fluids a day; men should aim for 15
  • Water is best, but fluids from fruits and vegetables also help
This feature is part of CNN Parallels, an interactive series exploring ways you can improve your health by making small changes to your daily habits.

(CNN)Water is known as the elixir of life, with good reason. Every system in your body needs it to survive.

"Water regulates our body temperature, keeps our joints lubricated, helps prevent infections and delivers nutrients to our cells," said registered US dietitian and CNN contributor Lisa Drayer. "Additionally, our kidneys and liver work hard to get rid of toxins in our bodies, and they depend on water to do their job."
Water makes up about 60% of your body's weight, and although you can survive without food for weeks, dehydration can kill you within days or even hours, depending on the temperature and your environment.
    Dehydration means more water is moving out of your body's cells than into them. And as this happens, it's not just water that you lose. Small amounts of electrolytes critical to cell function and energy, such as sodium and potassium, are lost along with the water.
    You're constantly losing water and electrolytes throughout the day via breath, sweat, urine and bowel movements, so even mild dehydration can exhaust you and affect many of your body's daily functions.
    Read More

    Hydration and your health

    You could quickly become constipated as your colon steals water from your stool to keep your digestive system moving. Urine will become darker; prolonged dehydration can also crystallize salts and minerals in urine, possibly leading to the formation of painful kidney stones.
    How much should you drink to stay hydrated during exercise?
    How much should you drink to stay hydrated during exercise?
    Because dehydration can often be mistaken for hunger, you might gain weight as you try to satisfy your body's needs. Fortunately, the opposite is also true if you're hydrated.
    "If you are looking to lose weight, water can help you shed pounds," Drayer said. "Drinking a glass of water before a meal can fill you up a bit and help you eat fewer calories at a meal."
    If you suffer from migraines, studies show that a lack of fluids might easily trigger an episode. Headaches are also likely to last longer if you're low on fluids. In addition, dehydration can leave you unable to concentrate, cause short-term memory problems and leave you feeling moody and anxious.
    "When you're well-hydrated, your sleep quality is better, your cognition is better, you function better, your mood is better, the list goes on," said Douglas Casa, CEO of the University of Connecticut's Korey Stringer Institute, which studies athletic performance -- another area that benefits from drinking enough fluids.
    "We did a study on people who were mildly dehydrated, which can happen within just 30 minutes of exercise," Casa said, "and we found mood was compromised in both men and women."

    Signs of dehydration

    The signs of dehydration differ by age group. Infants and young children may not be able to recognize their need for fluids, so it's critical to provide frequent fluid intake and keep an eye out for symptoms of dehydration: irritability or lethargy, no tears when crying, no wet diapers for as little as three hours, a dry mouth and tongue, sunken eyes and cheeks, and a shrinking of the soft spot on top of head.
    Related article: CNN Parallels: Sleep
    CNN Parallels: Sleep
    Adults show much different signs of dehydration, including fatigue, dizziness, confusion, less-frequent urination and extreme thirst, but the latter has one exception: the elderly. Older adults may not feel thirsty but can still be dehydrated.
    That's why one of the best ways to tell whether you're lacking fluids is by the color of your urine.
    "The morning is the best time to get a global sense of your hydration status," Casa advised. "If your urine looks more like apple juice instead of lemonade, then you're dehydrated. On the flip side, the need to urinate throughout the day is a sign that you're well-hydrated."

    Additional causes of dehydration

    A lack of fluids is not the only cause of dehydration. Certain blood pressure and diuretic medications can increase urination, as can diabetes that has not been diagnosed or isn't well controlled.
    A sudden and extreme episode of diarrhea or vomiting can remove a large amount of fluids in a short amount of time. Add a high fever, and you could be in trouble quickly. Upping fluid intake, preferably fluids fortified with electrolytes, is critical.
    Sweating due to hot, humid conditions or extreme physical activity is another sure way to become quickly dehydrated. Athletes and those who work outside have to be especially careful to avoid heat injuries including muscle cramps, heat exhaustion and seizures.
    Hypovolemic shock, in which low blood volume causes a drop in oxygen and blood pressure, is the most serious form of dehydration and can be life threatening.

    The many sources of water

    What's the best way to stay hydrated? Drinking plain water, of course, can't be beat. It's readily available and has zero calories.
    But what if, like many Americans, you don't like the taste of water? Drayer suggests adding fruit or vegetables, such as lemons, berries and orange or cucumber slices, to enhance the flavor.
    Artificial sweeteners: Where do we stand?
    Artificial sweeteners: Where do we stand?
    The National Academies of Medicine recommends a little over 11 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day for the average woman and 15 1/2 cups (3.7 liters) for men. Though that may sound difficult to achieve, the fluids can come from many sources besides water, including food.
    "I often remind people that broth-based soup, as well as other beverages including tea, coffee and milk, count towards your daily fluid intake," Drayer added. "Also vegetables including cucumbers, lettuce, celery and tomatoes and fruits including watermelon, cantaloupe and strawberries."
    "Why don't Americans like to drink water? Because we are conditioned to expect high levels of sweetness in everything," said renowned nutritionist Dr. Walter Willett, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
    "And that has led to a lot of problems," he added. "High levels of sugar have adverse metabolic effects, and the amounts we get in beverages today is so huge that it is one of our major health issues."
    Willett, who is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, has published over 1,700 research papers and reviews on lifestyle risk factors for chronic disease.
    "You might say we are malhydrated, because we drink so much soda and fruit juice and other sugar-sweetened beverages, and by that I mean we drink beverages that harm our health," he said. "Even energy drinks and vitamin waters, most are loaded with sugar and not worth the use."

    Calculate your fluids

    To help people make better choices about their fluid intake, the American Society for Clinical Nutrition's Beverage Guidance Counsel created a "pitcher" of liquids to illustrate at a glance how much of each fluid is considered best for optimal health. Though it was created in 2006, Willett, who served on the council, said the guidance holds true today.
    The vast majority of your daily fluid intake should come from water. In this illustration, a person on a 2,200-calorie diet would drink about 50 fluid ounces of water a day, which is just over 6 cups (1.4 liters). Another 28 fluid ounces, which is 3½ cups or just over 700 milliliters, could come from coffee or tea.
    "There are health benefits to coffee. Studies show it can help with diabetes and has some modest cardiovascular benefits," Willett said. "It's a mild antidepressant. In fact, studies show about a 50% lower risk of suicide of with three to four cups of coffee a day.
    "Tea has about a third the amount of caffeine as coffee, so you're much less likely to have sleep problems," he added, "but we don't see as many health benefits for tea as coffee."
    The next choice in the fluid pyramid is skim milk, also sold as 1% milk, as well as soy or other unsweetened alternatives such as almond milk. For adults who wish to add that beverage to their diet, the maximum amount per day would be two cups (almost 500 milliliters).
    "Milk is really complicated area because it comes along with saturated fat," Willett said, "and even low-fat milk is high in calories. Up to two servings a day is fine, but going beyond that is excessive."
    Can frequent, moderate drinking ward off diabetes?
    Can frequent, moderate drinking ward off diabetes?
    Level four in the diagram includes diet sodas, teas and other beverages with non-calorie artificial or natural sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose and stevia. Because there is growing evidence that these drinks might contribute to weight gain, Willett says they should be seen as an "occasional treat." They are listed in the pitcher as no more than 16 ounces a day (2 cups or almost 500 milliliters); keep in mind that a typical can of soda is 12 ounces.
    Then come alcohol, whole fat milk, sports drinks, vitamin enhanced waters and fruit and vegetable juices. Yes, even fruit and veggie drinks are capped at 4 ounces a day.
    "Fruit juices are cautionary because they contain about the same amount of sugar as soda," Willett said. "Orange juice has nutritional value, apple juice much less, so we recommend choosing orange over apple juice."
    Alcoholic beverages are complicated, he added. "There are definite protective health benefits against heart disease for both sexes, but for women, even a half a drink a day can raise the risk of breast cancer. So if you're not at risk for heart disease, there's no benefit in preventing it, so there's no reason to drink," he said. That's why alcohol is listed on Willet's diagram as zero fluid ounces toward your daily amount.
    The last category is reserved for sugar- or high fructose corn syrup sweetened beverages such as regular soda, lemonade and fruit drinks. Willett says those get a '"thumbs down" because they provide no nutritional value and plenty of calories.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Taken as a whole, Willett said, the pitcher recommendations should come as a wake up call for anyone looking to quench their thirst.
    "The most important message is the source of the hydration," he said. "Beverages can cause real harm. People are not dying of dehydration in America, so choosing beverages other than water and other healthy sources has major health implications."