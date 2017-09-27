Confederate flag posters, with cotton stems attached, is found on American University campus

(CNN) Ten posters displaying the Confederate flag with a cotton stem attached to each have been discovered at American University -- the latest racist incident targeting black students at the school.

The posters were found in three buildings across the university's Washington campus Tuesday, the same night the school introduced plans for an Antiracist Research and Policy Center

"The significance of these posters appearing on the same night that Dr. Ibram Kendi shared his vision for the AU Antiracist Research and Policy Center cannot be ignored," the college's student government said in a statement

"The significance of this occurring as our country continues to struggle with its history of white supremacy also cannot be ignored."

The posters were pinned to bulletin boards and left inside glass display cases. Each was emblazoned with the Confederate flag and the text: "Huzzah for DIXIE. I wish I was in the Land of Cotton!"

Read More