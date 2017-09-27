Taylor Swift congratulates Cardi B

Story highlights Swift had a nice gesture for Cardi B

Rapper Azealia Banks was not as congratulatory

(CNN) Note to the haters: Even Taylor Swift is happy for Cardi B.

Late Tuesday the rapper posted about Swift sending her flowers.

"Sooo beautiful and lovely," the caption on a video clip showing Cardi B with an arrangement read. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers....and I freaking love your music."

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music 🎶 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Cardi B made history on Monday when her song "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" bumped Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from the no. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, became the first female rapper to achieve that milestone as a solo artist since since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

