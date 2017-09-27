Breaking News

Taylor Swift congratulates Cardi B

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:20 PM ET, Wed September 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cardi B is breaking records as a female rapper
Cardi B is breaking records as a female rapper

    JUST WATCHED

    Cardi B is breaking records as a female rapper

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cardi B is breaking records as a female rapper 00:55

Story highlights

  • Swift had a nice gesture for Cardi B
  • Rapper Azealia Banks was not as congratulatory

(CNN)Note to the haters: Even Taylor Swift is happy for Cardi B.

Late Tuesday the rapper posted about Swift sending her flowers.
"Sooo beautiful and lovely," the caption on a video clip showing Cardi B with an arrangement read. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers....and I freaking love your music."

    Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music 🎶

    A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

    Cardi B made history on Monday when her song "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" bumped Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from the no. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
    Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, became the first female rapper to achieve that milestone as a solo artist since since Lauryn Hill in 1998.
    Read More
    Related: Meet the rapper who dethroned Taylor Swift
    It looks like Swift had no problems with being dethroned.
    But not everyone is as happy about the Latina rapper's success.
    Fellow rapper Azealia Banks went on a now deleted Twitter rant Monday, calling Cardi B the "poor man's nicki" -- as in superstar rapper Nicki Minaj -- and accusing her of having a ghostwriter for her hit.
    In the time honored tradition of hip hop beefs, Cardi B clapped back.
    She posted a video on social media early Wednesday of Banks dancing to and rapping along with "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."

    One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!

    A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

    "One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1," the caption read. "Cuz even the HATERS love it!"