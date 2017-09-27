Taylor Swift congratulates Cardi B

Story highlights
- Swift had a nice gesture for Cardi B
- Rapper Azealia Banks was not as congratulatory
(CNN)Note to the haters: Even Taylor Swift is happy for Cardi B.
Late Tuesday the rapper posted about Swift sending her flowers.
"Sooo beautiful and lovely," the caption on a video clip showing Cardi B with an arrangement read. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers....and I freaking love your music."
Cardi B made history on Monday when her song "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" bumped Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from the no. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, became the first female rapper to achieve that milestone as a solo artist since since Lauryn Hill in 1998.
It looks like Swift had no problems with being dethroned.
But not everyone is as happy about the Latina rapper's success.
Fellow rapper Azealia Banks went on a now deleted Twitter rant Monday, calling Cardi B the "poor man's nicki" -- as in superstar rapper Nicki Minaj -- and accusing her of having a ghostwriter for her hit.
In the time honored tradition of hip hop beefs, Cardi B clapped back.
She posted a video on social media early Wednesday of Banks dancing to and rapping along with "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."
"One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1," the caption read. "Cuz even the HATERS love it!"