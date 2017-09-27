Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged

Story highlights Couple have been private about their relationship

Harington revealed in June they were living together

(CNN) Is a winter wedding coming?

"Game of Thrones" actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie announced their engagement Wednesday in The Times of London newspaper

The notice in the births, deaths and marriages section reads, "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Harington plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, and Leslie portrayed Ygritte before her character was killed off in the fourth season. (Time Warner is the parent company of both HBO and CNN.)

CNN reached out to reps for both actors before the announcement but did not hear back.

Read More