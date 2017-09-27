Keeping up with the Kardashian baby news

(CNN) Leave it to the Kardashians to be extra.

Fans (and haters) are in a tizzy over reports that Khloé Kardashian may be pregnant, which came just days after news that her baby sister Kylie Jenner is expecting.

And let's not forget that there have been reports that sister Kim Kardashian-West is expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

CNN has reached out to reps for both Khloé and Kim to confirm their baby news, while sources close to the family confirmed Kylie is with child.

WTF Kardashians (which of course stands for "What's the Family" doing?)

In case you can't keep up....

For those keeping track, there are six Kardashian-Jenner children -- Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Robert (who goes by Rob), Kendall and Kylie.

Three of the siblings are already parents.

Kourtney has sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, as well as daughter Penelope, 4, with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kim has two with West -- daughter North, 4, and one-year-old son Saint.

The only Kardashian son, Rob, has a toddler daughter named Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

"Momager of the Year"

Now if you are looking for a think piece on the Kardashians and their influence on pop culture, or a racial discussion of the three women reportedly having children by African-American men (Kim with husband West, Khloé with her basketball player beau of a year, Tristan Thompson and Kylie with her rapper boyfriend of a few months, Travis Scott) this ain't it.

Rather, let's talk about what people really want to know: How much did their mom, Kris Jenner, factor into this whole scenario?

The internet can be a wild and ridiculous place, and it has already decided that Jenner has won the "Momager of the Year" award with three of her daughters possibly expecting kids at the same time.

Or as one person tweeted: "Kim, Kylie, and Khloé Kardashian all pregnant at once? The devil is working hard but Kris Jenner is working harder."

Kim, Kylie, and Khloe Kardashian all pregnant at once? The devil is working hard but Kris Jenner is working harder pic.twitter.com/59VU8l2W8f — justin (@JUSTlNW) September 26, 2017

Kris Jenner worked harder on these timed pregnancy announcements than the GOP worked on healthcare in 8 years — Molly (@isteintraum) September 26, 2017

Kris Jenner might be one of the greatest minds ever in pop culture. I wanna meet her for real — Shenge (@manzowaves) September 23, 2017

"Kim Kardashian's surrogate is pregnant"

"Kylie Jenner reportedly pregnant"

"Khloe Kardashian reportedly pregnant"



Kris Jenner: pic.twitter.com/yqq8xTVS7i — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) September 26, 2017

Jenner is known to be the leader of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, which includes a multitude of reality shows and product lines.

The answer, apparently, is not nearly as rich.

Just this past Sunday, the family celebrated the 10th anniversary of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on E! with a special, naturally.

There was no discussion of either a Kylie or Khloé pregnancy, but Kim did discuss fertility.

"Khloé and I had gone to a fertility doctor, and they said it would be really hard for me [to get pregnant]," Kim said. "So, I was about to freeze my eggs, and then I randomly got pregnant."

"I remember calling [Kanye] and he thought a family member of mine died I was so hysterical," she said.

"I thought my life was over, that I was pregnant, it was so hard for me," Kim added. "Obviously it was the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Now it looks like the best thing may have happened to two of her sisters as well.

Not that any of the news comes without a bit of messiness because that's kind of where the Kardashians live.

Baby sister Kylie's baby news

Kylie, 20, is the baby of the family and reports of her pregnancy were met with confusion as to who the father could be. (She had been off and on with rapper Tyga for a few years.)

But they reportedly ended their relationship and, in April, she is said to have taken up with current boyfriend, Travis Scott. A source close to the family told CNN Kylie is due in February.

Neither Kylie or Scott have spoken publicly about a pregnancy.

Then came Khloé

Meanwhile, some fans haven't forgotten that Khloé was posting about her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson last year -- while his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, was pregnant.

Khloe pregnant and Tristan got a 9 month old with Jordy? Couldn't be me. — Brittani Michelle (@SpoiledRotten_3) September 27, 2017

Craig reportedly gave birth to their son in December.

As of Wednesday morning, Khloé, who has been very open about her struggle with infertility and quest to be a mom, has not confirmed her pregnancy nor had Thompson.

It remains to be seen how all this baby news plays out, but it will almost certainly play out publicly (as most things Kardashian do).

Which has some fans wondering why the family is being so tight-lipped?

Is this a kinder, gentler, quieter Kardashian-Jenner clan?

On Wednesday, Kardashian-West tweeted about all the pregnancy chatter.

"People who supposedly work with us "confirming" details they know nothing about," she tweeted. "Especially when we haven't even communicated with them SMH."

People who supposedly work with us "confirming" details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017

For now, folks are going to have to settle for following the family's social media accounts for clues or wait until E! announces "Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Next Generation."