Keeping up with the Kardashian baby news

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:17 PM ET, Wed September 27, 2017

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, seen here in 2015 in Malibu when Kim was pregnant, are the source of lots of chatter about babies these days.
Click through the gallery to "katch up" with the Kardashian family.
Khloe Kardashian-Odom filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time in May 2016. She previously filed in 2013, but put the divorce on hold when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. The pair settled their divorce in December 2016.
Khloe Kardashian-Odom filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time in May 2016. She previously filed in 2013, but put the divorce on hold when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. The pair settled their divorce in December 2016.
The most famous of the Kardashian clan is undoubtedly Kim, who has gained publicity for everything from "breaking the Internet" to bleaching her hair blonde to ... well, pretty much everything she does gains publicity. At the least, she can usually be seen with her family on the E! series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The middle Kardashian daughter is married to rap star Kanye West and has a daughter, North, born in 2013. She gave birth to a son, Saint, in 2015.
The most famous of the Kardashian clan is undoubtedly Kim, who has gained publicity for everything from "breaking the Internet" to bleaching her hair blonde to ... well, pretty much everything she does gains publicity. At the least, she can usually be seen with her family on the E! series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The middle Kardashian daughter is married to rap star Kanye West and has a daughter, North, born in 2013. She gave birth to a son, Saint, in 2015.
Rob Kardashian has been on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" but has been uncomfortable in the spotlight his sisters love so much. He dated pop star Adrienne Bailon for a time and performed on season 13 of "Dancing With the Stars" but has generally kept a low profile (for a Kardashian, anyway). He was involved with model and personality Blac Chyna and their show "Rob & Chyna" followed the couple's tumultuous relationship and the arrival of their daughter, Dream. The couple split and in July 2017 Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order after he posted personal info about her on social media.
Rob Kardashian has been on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" but has been uncomfortable in the spotlight his sisters love so much. He dated pop star Adrienne Bailon for a time and performed on season 13 of "Dancing With the Stars" but has generally kept a low profile (for a Kardashian, anyway). He was involved with model and personality Blac Chyna and their show "Rob & Chyna" followed the couple's tumultuous relationship and the arrival of their daughter, Dream. The couple split and in July 2017 Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order after he posted personal info about her on social media.
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, has also made her mark with modeling and social media. In 2015, she made headlines with a relationship with rapper Tyga. In September sources close to the family confirmed to CNN that she was expecting her first child with new boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, has also made her mark with modeling and social media. In 2015, she made headlines with a relationship with rapper Tyga. In September sources close to the family confirmed to CNN that she was expecting her first child with new boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.
Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the four Kardashian siblings. She works with her sisters in the fashion business. She and Scott Disick were together from 2006 to 2015 and have three children.
Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the four Kardashian siblings. She works with her sisters in the fashion business. She and Scott Disick were together from 2006 to 2015 and have three children.
Kendall Jenner is a model on the rise. Fans have watched her grow up on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and she has made the most of the opportunity, hosting awards shows, endorsing products and posting frequently on social media. In April Pepsi pulled an ad she was featured in following a backlash.
Kendall Jenner is a model on the rise. Fans have watched her grow up on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and she has made the most of the opportunity, hosting awards shows, endorsing products and posting frequently on social media. In April Pepsi pulled an ad she was featured in following a backlash.
Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was married to Los Angeles lawyer Robert Kardashian until 1991 and then married Olympian Bruce Jenner a month after the divorce. She's hosted a talk show, "Kris," and been a regular presence on "Keeping Up." She split from Bruce in September 2014; he later transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.
Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was married to Los Angeles lawyer Robert Kardashian until 1991 and then married Olympian Bruce Jenner a month after the divorce. She's hosted a talk show, "Kris," and been a regular presence on "Keeping Up." She split from Bruce in September 2014; he later transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.
Caitlyn Jenner shot to fame as the winner of the 1976 Olympic men's decathlon, becoming "the world's greatest athlete." An occasional actor and longtime broadcaster, he married Kris, his third wife, in 1991. The pair have two children together, Kendall and Kylie. In 2015, she announced that she was transgender.
Caitlyn Jenner shot to fame as the winner of the 1976 Olympic men's decathlon, becoming "the world's greatest athlete." An occasional actor and longtime broadcaster, he married Kris, his third wife, in 1991. The pair have two children together, Kendall and Kylie. In 2015, she announced that she was transgender.
Brandon Jenner, Bruce Jenner's son by his second wife, Linda Thompson, had a reality show even before the rest of the family: 2005's "The Princes of Malibu" with his brother, Brody. Brandon is now in a music duo with his wife, Leah Felder, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder.
Brandon Jenner, Bruce Jenner's son by his second wife, Linda Thompson, had a reality show even before the rest of the family: 2005's "The Princes of Malibu" with his brother, Brody. Brandon is now in a music duo with his wife, Leah Felder, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder.
Brody Jenner has practically grown up in front of the cameras. Before "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," he was in "The Princes of Malibu" with brother Brandon, "The Hills" on MTV and "Bromance," a "Hills" spinoff. He's the younger son of Bruce Jenner and Linda Thompson.
Brody Jenner has practically grown up in front of the cameras. Before "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," he was in "The Princes of Malibu" with brother Brandon, "The Hills" on MTV and "Bromance," a "Hills" spinoff. He's the younger son of Bruce Jenner and Linda Thompson.
The family patriarch was Robert Kardashian, a Los Angeles attorney who first became famous to the rest of the country as one of O.J. Simpson's best friends, the man who hosted Simpson after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Kardashian, who's the father of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, married Kris in 1978 and divorced her 13 years later. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
The family patriarch was Robert Kardashian, a Los Angeles attorney who first became famous to the rest of the country as one of O.J. Simpson's best friends, the man who hosted Simpson after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Kardashian, who's the father of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, married Kris in 1978 and divorced her 13 years later. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
Hip-hop star Kanye West was taken into the family orbit after he started seeing Kim Kardashian in 2012. The couple had a daughter, North, the next year and married in May 2014.
Hip-hop star Kanye West was taken into the family orbit after he started seeing Kim Kardashian in 2012. The couple had a daughter, North, the next year and married in May 2014.
Scott Disick had been with Kourtney Kardashian since 2006. The two have three children. Disick has struggled in the glare of the Kardashian spotlight, admitting to anger issues and getting into tiffs with other members of the family. In July, the couple split amid rumors that he cheated.
Scott Disick had been with Kourtney Kardashian since 2006. The two have three children. Disick has struggled in the glare of the Kardashian spotlight, admitting to anger issues and getting into tiffs with other members of the family. In July, the couple split amid rumors that he cheated.
Odom married Khloe in 2009, but despite getting a reality series of their own -- "Khloe & Lamar" -- the marriage struggled. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Odom, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, was waived by the New York Knicks in 2014 after a 15-year professional career.
Odom married Khloe in 2009, but despite getting a reality series of their own -- "Khloe & Lamar" -- the marriage struggled. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Odom, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, was waived by the New York Knicks in 2014 after a 15-year professional career.
(CNN)Leave it to the Kardashians to be extra.

Fans (and haters) are in a tizzy over reports that Khloé Kardashian may be pregnant, which came just days after news that her baby sister Kylie Jenner is expecting.
Related: Kylie Jenner is pregnant
    And let's not forget that there have been reports that sister Kim Kardashian-West is expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.
    CNN has reached out to reps for both Khloé and Kim to confirm their baby news, while sources close to the family confirmed Kylie is with child.
    WTF Kardashians (which of course stands for "What's the Family" doing?)

    In case you can't keep up....

    For those keeping track, there are six Kardashian-Jenner children -- Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Robert (who goes by Rob), Kendall and Kylie.
    Three of the siblings are already parents.
    Kourtney has sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, as well as daughter Penelope, 4, with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.
    Kim has two with West -- daughter North, 4, and one-year-old son Saint.
    The only Kardashian son, Rob, has a toddler daughter named Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

    "Momager of the Year"

    Now if you are looking for a think piece on the Kardashians and their influence on pop culture, or a racial discussion of the three women reportedly having children by African-American men (Kim with husband West, Khloé with her basketball player beau of a year, Tristan Thompson and Kylie with her rapper boyfriend of a few months, Travis Scott) this ain't it.
    Rather, let's talk about what people really want to know: How much did their mom, Kris Jenner, factor into this whole scenario?
    The internet can be a wild and ridiculous place, and it has already decided that Jenner has won the "Momager of the Year" award with three of her daughters possibly expecting kids at the same time.
    Or as one person tweeted: "Kim, Kylie, and Khloé Kardashian all pregnant at once? The devil is working hard but Kris Jenner is working harder."
    Jenner is known to be the leader of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, which includes a multitude of reality shows and product lines.
    Related: Kris Jenner on the art of motherhood
    In 2015, the New York Times even profiled her in a piece titled, "Where Would the Kardashians Be Without Kris Jenner?"
    The answer, apparently, is not nearly as rich.
    Just this past Sunday, the family celebrated the 10th anniversary of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on E! with a special, naturally.
    There was no discussion of either a Kylie or Khloé pregnancy, but Kim did discuss fertility.
    "Khloé and I had gone to a fertility doctor, and they said it would be really hard for me [to get pregnant]," Kim said. "So, I was about to freeze my eggs, and then I randomly got pregnant."
    "I remember calling [Kanye] and he thought a family member of mine died I was so hysterical," she said.
    "I thought my life was over, that I was pregnant, it was so hard for me," Kim added. "Obviously it was the best thing that's ever happened to me."
    Now it looks like the best thing may have happened to two of her sisters as well.
    Not that any of the news comes without a bit of messiness because that's kind of where the Kardashians live.

    Baby sister Kylie's baby news

    Kylie, 20, is the baby of the family and reports of her pregnancy were met with confusion as to who the father could be. (She had been off and on with rapper Tyga for a few years.)
    But they reportedly ended their relationship and, in April, she is said to have taken up with current boyfriend, Travis Scott. A source close to the family told CNN Kylie is due in February.
    Neither Kylie or Scott have spoken publicly about a pregnancy.

    Then came Khloé

    Meanwhile, some fans haven't forgotten that Khloé was posting about her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson last year -- while his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, was pregnant.
    Craig reportedly gave birth to their son in December.
    As of Wednesday morning, Khloé, who has been very open about her struggle with infertility and quest to be a mom, has not confirmed her pregnancy nor had Thompson.
    It remains to be seen how all this baby news plays out, but it will almost certainly play out publicly (as most things Kardashian do).
    Which has some fans wondering why the family is being so tight-lipped?
    Is this a kinder, gentler, quieter Kardashian-Jenner clan?
    On Wednesday, Kardashian-West tweeted about all the pregnancy chatter.
    "People who supposedly work with us "confirming" details they know nothing about," she tweeted. "Especially when we haven't even communicated with them SMH."
    For now, folks are going to have to settle for following the family's social media accounts for clues or wait until E! announces "Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Next Generation."