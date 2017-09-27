Jane Fonda really didn't want to talk about plastic surgery with Megyn Kelly

(CNN) Megyn Kelly's still in her first week as part of NBC's lineup, but she's already learned an important lesson: Don't ask Jane Fonda about plastic surgery.

Fonda appeared with Robert Redford on "Megyn Kelly Today" on Wedesnday to promote their new film, "Our Souls at Night." But the interview took a turn mere minutes in as Kelly turned the conversation with the two legends to the subject of aging.

"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly told Fonda to applause. "You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing.... I read that you said you're not proud to say you've had work done. Why not?"

Fonda briefly paused before answering.

"We really want to talk about that now?" she asked.

