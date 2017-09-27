Celebs are all over #TakeAKnee

Story highlights
- Stars are posting on social media
- #TakeAKnee was trending
(CNN)Hollywood is dropping to one knee.
It was a full weekend of the NFL responding to President Trump's comments regarding firing players like Colin Kapernick who have chosen to kneel during the National Anthem to draw attention to racial injustice.
#TakeAKnee trended and now a few celebs are also visibly showing their support.
On Tuesday, "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes joined some stars of that show and Debbie Allen, who has both acted on and directed episodes of the ABC drama, to kneel "in solidarity of racial justice" while also celebrating their 300th episode.
"Grey's" star Ellen Pompeo is in the photo and, like Rhimes, shared it on Instagram.
"We kneel because we are supposed to be one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all #ilovethesepeople #300thepisode," Pompeo wrote.
And they aren't the only ones.
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny took a knee on the set of the new season of their rebooted Fox series "The X-Files."
Singer John Legend also shared an image of him taking a knee while on stage performing.
Over the weekend, singers Pharrell Williams and Eddie Vedder did the same while participating in the Concert for Charlottesville and The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival respectively.
Stevie Wonder took to both knees while appearing at the Global Citizens Festival.