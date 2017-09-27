Celebs are all over #TakeAKnee

Story highlights Stars are posting on social media

(CNN) Hollywood is dropping to one knee.

It was a full weekend of the NFL responding to President Trump's comments regarding firing players like Colin Kapernick who have chosen to kneel during the National Anthem to draw attention to racial injustice.

#TakeAKnee trended and now a few celebs are also visibly showing their support.

On Tuesday, "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes joined some stars of that show and Debbie Allen, who has both acted on and directed episodes of the ABC drama, to kneel "in solidarity of racial justice" while also celebrating their 300th episode.

...and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee #greysanatomy #300th A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

"Grey's" star Ellen Pompeo is in the photo and, like Rhimes, shared it on Instagram.