CNN 10 - September 28, 2017

September 28, 2017

There's no denying that fake news is having a significant impact -- especially on social media. In today's special edition of CNN 10, you'll travel to a European city where some of these stories are created. And you'll hear about who's behind them, how they're disseminated, and why they're being spread across the world.
