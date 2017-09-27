Former Thai PM Yingluck sentenced to five years over rice scheme

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who fled the country last month, has been found guilty of dereliction of duty over a controversial rice subsidy scheme.

She has been sentenced to five years in prison in absentia.

Yingluck failed to appear on August 25 as hundreds of her supporters waited outside Thailand's Supreme Court for the scheduled verdict.

At the time, a highly-placed source in Yingluck's Pheu Thai party said she had fled Thailand just before the hearing and was "safe and sound" in Dubai. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Controversial scheme

Read More