Rurik Jutting to appeal double murder conviction in Hong Kong

Story highlights Jutting initially accepted his guilty verdict, describing it as "just"

His lawyers said the ea will be heard in December

Hong Kong (CNN) Rurik Jutting, the British expatriate banker turned double murderer, is appealing his conviction, his lawyer told CNN.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict on both counts of murder and the 31-year-old Jutting was sentenced to two concurrent mandatory life sentences.

At the time, Judge Michael Stuart-Moore said Jutting -- who claimed diminished responsibility on the grounds of psychological problems -- plumbed "the very depths of depravity" in the treatment of his victims.

Jutting told the court he was "haunted daily by the memory of my actions" and accepted the verdict as "just."

Read More