'A feeble no may mean yes': Indian court overturns rape conviction

New Delhi (CNN) An acquittal in a high-profile rape case in India has reignited debate over the meaning of consent after a judge set aside the conviction of a Bollywood filmmaker, saying "a feeble 'no'" could still signal willingness on the part of an alleged victim.

Mahmood Farooqui, the co-director of the hit Bollywood film "Peepli Live," was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 after he was found guilty of raping a Columbia University graduate student at his home.

Farooqui's lawyers challenged the 2016 ruling in Delhi's High Court. In their appeal, they called attention to the lack of evidence that Farooqui was alone with the victim in his house on the night of the alleged incident. They also made an alternative argument, claiming that "if at all, such an occurrence had taken place" it was with the alleged victim's consent.

In throwing out the conviction on Monday, High Court Judge Ashutosh Kumar said Farooqui deserved the "benefit of the doubt" on all points.

Kumar said it was not clear whether the incident, as outlined by the alleged victim, took place. Moreover, he added, Farooqui had "no idea at all" that the alleged victim had not given her consent.

