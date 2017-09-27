China gets its answer to 'Top Gun' with latest patriotic blockbuster 'Sky Hunter'

Story highlights First Chinese movie made in collaboration with the military

Analyst says it's aimed at provoking national pride

Beijing (CNN) October 1 marks the start of China's week-long national holiday.

It's a time of patriotic fervor akin to July 4 celebrations in the US and that zeal is also on display at the box office.

This year, "Sky Hunter," a homegrown action thriller made in collaboration with the People's Liberation Army Air Force looks set to become China's very own "Top Gun."

China's J-20 stealth fighter is featured in the new movie.

It's the latest in a string of patriotic films that have hit Chinese movie theaters, riding an apparent upsurge in national pride under President Xi Jinping, who marks five years in power next month.

The military allowed film crew to access its bases for the first time.

For the first time, the military gave film crew access to several bases, allowed PLA fighter pilots to perform aerobatics in the movie and provided military experts to advise on the script.

