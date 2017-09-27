(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trapped in devastation and desperation
Puerto Ricans are still living in darkness after Hurricane Maria knocked out power to 3.4 million people. Food and fuel levels are low as the island awaits more aid packages from the United States. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello has set a dawn-to-dusk curfew, and nearly 100 people have been arrested for violating the curfew and looting, police said. President Trump told reporters Wednesday "we're thinking" about lifting the restrictions on shipments to Puerto Rico, but he added that a "lot of shippers" don't want the Jones Act waived (read more about the act here).
In politics
-- President Trump presented his tax plan in Indianapolis on Wednesday, saying "We're going to cut taxes for the middle class, make the tax code simpler and more fair for everyday Americans." CNN obtained a blueprint of the Republican tax framework, which includes drastically lower rates for businesses and fewer income tax rates for individuals.
-- Luther Strange, the President's favored candidate to fill the Alabama Senate seat left vacant by Jeff Sessions, lost the primary election Tuesday night. Trump was angry with his political team and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for backing a loser, CNN reported.
-- Trump said he is "not happy" about health secretary Tom Price's government-funded private jet trips. When asked about the matter, the President responded that he was "looking into it."
In other news
-- Louisville benched Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino amid an FBI investigation into a college basketball corruption scandal.
-- A rocket hit near an airport in Kabul, targeting Defense Secretary James Mattis hours after he had landed for an unannounced visit. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. No injuries have been reported.
-- Last week Facebook said it would begin voluntarily requiring disclaimers on political ads that appear on the site -- but it turns out the social media giant sought exception on that very rule in 2011.
-- BABY(s) on the way? First Kylie, now Khloe. Rumors of Kim with a third? The Kardashian clan is expanding -- try to keep up with the family tree.