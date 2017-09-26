Suited-up groom jumps into a lake to save a drowning child

(CNN) Not all heroes wear capes. This one had on a wedding suit.

Clayton Cook had just gotten married and was getting some wedding photos taken with his wife, Brittany. The pair was on a bridge over a lake in Victoria Park in Kitchener, Canada.

That's when Cook noticed something alarming.

A child had fallen into the water and seemed to be drowning.

The suited-up groom ran off the bridge and jumped in. He grabbed the boy by the forearm and pulled him to safety.

Read More