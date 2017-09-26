Breaking News

Singapore teen blogger Amos Yee walks free in US

By Katie Hunt and Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 11:37 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

singapore teen blogger amos yee paula newton cnni_00000305
singapore teen blogger amos yee paula newton cnni_00000305

    JUST WATCHED

    Teenager tests Singapore's patience

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Teenager tests Singapore's patience 02:49

Story highlights

  • Panel upholds earlier decision to grant Yee asylum
  • Yee has been jailed twice in Singapore for his views

(CNN)Singaporean teen blogger Amos Yee was released from US detention Tuesday after a court upheld a decision to grant him asylum.

Photos showed Yee, who has been jailed twice in native Singapore for critical views on race and religion, leaving a US immigration facility in downtown Chicago with a friend and his belongings stuffed in a plastic bag. A photo posted on his Facebook page was captioned: "Amos Yee is now a free man."
"I'm kind of stunned right now," he told the Chicago Tribune. "It's very surreal."
    In a statement posted on Facebook earlier Tuesday, his law firm said that a panel had upheld the decision on March 24 to grant asylum to Yee and he would soon be released.
    Amos Yee, a teenage blogger from Singapore, right, leaves the US immigration field office with his friend Adam Lowisz, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Chicago.
    Amos Yee, a teenage blogger from Singapore, right, leaves the US immigration field office with his friend Adam Lowisz, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Chicago.
    Lee came to the United States in December under the visa waiver program and requested asylum, which was granted in March by Immigration Judge Samuel Cole.
    Read More
    Cole described Yee as a "young political dissident," saying "his prosecution, detention and general maltreatment at the hands of Singapore authorities constitute persecution on account of Yee's political opinions."
    The Department of Homeland Security, which opposed his asylum application, appealed the judge's decision, however the Board of Immigration Appeals said they agreed with Cole's findings.
    Singapore's government criticized the March decision, saying: "It is the prerogative of the US to take in such people who engage in hate speech."

    Trouble with authorities in Singapore

    In July 2015, Yee was detained for 53 days after he posted a YouTube tirade praising the death of Singapore's first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew. Yee described the politician as "totalitarian" and compared him unfavorably to Jesus and Mao Zedong.
    How Singapore elected a president without a vote
    How Singapore elected a president without a vote
    In another incident in September last year, Yee was sentenced to six weeks in prison for controversial religious posts that he wrote and shared on social media.
    In that case, a court found him guilty of eight charges: six related to "wounding religious feelings" and two for his failure to turn up at a police station when summoned.
    "He has, on several occasions, deliberately elected to do harm by using offensive and insulting words and profane gestures to hurt the feelings of Christians and Muslims," principal district judge Ong Hian Sun wrote in court documents obtained by CNN at the time.
    The prosperous Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore -- with an estimated population of 5.7 million -- is ethnically and religiously diverse.
    Critics have said his arrest and subsequent detention highlighted the restrictions on free speech in Singapore, where criticism of leaders and the government is frowned upon.