3 storms, 3 responses: Comparing Harvey, Irma and Maria

The island's geography has made addressing Maria's damage difficult, Trump said

(CNN) Almost a week since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the US recovery efforts there have been markedly different from the recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida.

Fewer FEMA personnel are in place. Grassroots donations from fellow Americans are much smaller. The US territory still remains without power. And President Donald Trump has yet to visit.

Those differences are partly because of issues unique to Puerto Rico, an island that already had a weakened infrastructure, a government struggling through bankruptcy -- and that had only just been hit by Hurricane Irma.

In addition, each hurricane posed different threats and caused different problems. Harvey brought massive flooding, Irma deadly storm surges, and Maria catastrophic high winds.

Here's a look at how the response to Maria compares and contrasts with the federal response to Harvey and Irma in several areas.