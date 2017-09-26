Breaking News

With heat and misery on the rise, Puerto Ricans fear how they will survive months of shortages

By Mallory Simon, Rachel Clarke, Jason Kravarik, Jennifer Rivera, Rafael Romo, Leyla Santiago, Monica Serrano, Brian Vitagliano and Bill Weir, CNN

Updated 3:11 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

Across Puerto Rico (CNN)Power is out. Food is short. There's not enough water to drink, let alone wash. A week after Hurricane Maria smashed Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, the situation is not much better. In many ways, it's getting worse.

Hospitals that should be saving people are instead unable to provide care.
At the Canovanas Medical Center, doctors face a lack of supplies. Dr. Norbert Seda said they were running out of fuel for the generator and had only two or three days of medicine and supplies left.
Puerto Rico in crisis after Maria
    While residents were prepared for the storm's arrival and mercifully few were killed directly by the hurricane, the need for medical treatment is getting greater.
    An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people.
    An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people.
    Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25 as she tries to escape the conditions after the Category 4 hurricane slammed Puerto Rico. She&#39;s been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out.
    Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25 as she tries to escape the conditions after the Category 4 hurricane slammed Puerto Rico. She's been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out.
    An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25.
    An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25.
    People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis.
    People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis.
    An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22.
    An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22.
    A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22.
    A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22.
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21.
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21.
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    A gas station&#39;s sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria&#39;s arrival.
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico&#39;s Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    "We've seen a lot of trauma," Dr. Seda said. "We need medication, antibiotics, tetanus shots, we've seen a lot of trauma basically, (we need) antibiotics and medication for hypertension."
    He's not encountered people dying because of a lack of power and supplies ... yet.
    "It's coming. When there's a shortage of water and sanitation issues, it will come out. We are expecting something like that to happen."
    These are fears that are playing out across Puerto Rico.
    Misery is stalking each and every one of the more than 3 million Americans there.
    San Juan's Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz sees a growing need for help for increasingly desperate people.
    "We are finding dialysis patients that have not been able to contact their providers. We are having to transport them in near death conditions," the mayor said. "We are finding people whose oxygen tanks are running out because our small generators now don't have any diesel."
      Most alarming are the SOS messages, she said, "the ones that say 'Can anyone hear me?' The ones that say 'I have no more food and I'm out in the street.'"
      Cruz and her teams are out on the streets trying to find the neediest people. But in the mountains south of her city, help is less likely to come.
      Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war
      Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war

        Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war

      Combat war veteran Miguel Olivera has less than two days' supply of his life-saving insulin left. And even that may spoil in his refrigerator with no power.
      The mayor of his town, Javier Garcia, believes help will come from the mainland and the federal government.
      The question is when, and whether it will be too late for Olivera and others.
      Lines of people are hoping to get a flight off the island.
      Lines of people are hoping to get a flight off the island.
      The main airport in San Juan is crippled, barely functioning. Those there are hoping to escape a crowded terminal with no air conditioning. On Tuesday, only ten flights are scheduled.
      Check-in desks are packed with people waiting in line, hoping for a flight off the island. Fans are running, but keeping no one cool. Hopeful travelers sit in chairs on line and others lie nearby, using their suitcases as pillows. A mother rocks a stroller back and forth to try to calm a child.
      President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was food and water on the way to Puerto Rico and added that he would visit the island next week.
        Until aid arrives, Garcia and his fellows in Aguas Buenas are reverting to an older way of life -- hacking coconuts to eat and collecting water from mountain streams. But that can only sustain so many for so long. Twenty-first century help is needed for many like Miguel Olivera who rely on medication. And the situation can so easily get worse -- mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and Dengue fever are very real fears here.
        A massive power tower that was toppled in Aguas Buenas will take a helicopter to restore. That's one very obvious problem. But Puerto Rico's power grid was a mess well before the storm and it will be months -- several months -- before electricity is restored across the island.
        Weir in Puerto Rico: Looks like bomb went off
        Weir in Puerto Rico: Looks like bomb went off

          Weir in Puerto Rico: Looks like bomb went off

        Generators are now essential -- and essential to them is gasoline. Gas stations around San Juan do have some supply, but the demand is overwhelming.
        Long lines of vehicles queue up at the pumps and men with red plastic gas cans wait for up to six hours, hoping to get a few precious gallons. Similar lines grow outside any open grocery store and anywhere that has ice.
        Lines for gas stretched for hours in many parts of Puerto Rico.
        Lines for gas stretched for hours in many parts of Puerto Rico.
        It's hot. And it's humid. Temperature are set to rise to the low 90s today. Showers are forecast later this week but they will barely make it any cooler.
        Puerto Rico's leaders and many of its people say they are resilient, they will survive, they will rebuild.
        But signs of desperation are beginning to show.
          A reporter climbing out of a helicopter is grabbed in a bear hug by a weeping woman in Quebradillas, a cut-off town. The woman doesn't know who the reporter is, but she is a person from the outside, perhaps someone with news of supplies, who can take a message to family, who can offer something.
          See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico
          See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico

            See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico

          From the air, you can see people walking along highways, reaching up, searching for a cellphone signal. Floods, storm debris and the ever-present lack of power mean a fleeting phone conversation may be their only link to the rest of the island for some time.
          Residents in Quebradillas are trying to begin cleanup on their own.
          Residents in Quebradillas are trying to begin cleanup on their own.
          The same struggle evident in Quebradillas is playing out across Puerto Rico.
          Utuado suffered several deaths in the storm itself and saw homes washed away. Rosario Heredia lost her home. She is diabetic and just had surgery. She's still there, hoping for help, from anyone. But so far, no one has come.
          In Yauco, already a remote town, all the roads are blocked. The only way in is climbing up a hill, and over many downed trees.
          Coffee growers Gaspar Rodriguez and Doris Velez have lost just about everything they've worked for. But their biggest worry now is how they will survive.
          Residents in Utuado, Puerto Rico collect rain water from mountain springs and carry it through streams across broken roads.
          Residents in Utuado, Puerto Rico collect rain water from mountain springs and carry it through streams across broken roads.
          They are in desperately need of food. Most of what they have, has gone bad.
          In Yabucoa, which took a direct hit, there is no power and residents say they have also been without fresh water for days. The little food in town is being shared by neighbors.
          Every single part of Puerto Rico took a hit. From the air it looks brown, not the verdant green of the tropical island it is.
          Nothing is normal and there is little sign of when any sense of normality will return -- from schools opening, to hospitals being able to care for the sick. Millions don't know when they'll be able to turn on a tap and get water, or flick the switch and have light or cooler air.
          San Juan resident Sebastián Pérez showed CNN how he's surviving without running water and power. His fridge is useless for keeping anything cold and he hasn't driven his car since the storm, wanting to keep the gas for emergencies.

            Life without basic needs in Puerto Rico

          "Food wise its getting kind of scary," he says. "I'm trying to use as less as I can."
          "Because I don't know when it will get better," he says.