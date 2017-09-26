(CNN) Residents in remote parts of Puerto Rico are stranded and some haven't been able to contact their families to tell them they survived Hurricane Maria, which struck last Wednesday.

And their food supply is rapidly dwindling.

Coffee growers Gaspar Rodriguez and Doris Velez told CNN's Leyla Santiago that the food they had left has spoiled.

"You work, work and work, and it's for nothing," Rodriguez said, after losing everything.

The rural areas remain hard to reach due to the destroyed roads and decimated infrastructure.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN that more support and resources for the island are needed to prevent a humanitarian crisis. The island has been left without power and crippled without communication since Hurricane Maria.

Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22. Hurricane Maria left the island without power after making landfall as a Category 4 storm. Hide Caption 1 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22. Hide Caption 2 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hide Caption 3 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21. Hide Caption 4 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21. Hide Caption 5 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20. Hide Caption 6 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20. Hide Caption 7 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20. Hide Caption 8 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20. Hide Caption 9 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico. Hide Caption 10 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20. Hide Caption 11 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20. Hide Caption 12 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20. Hide Caption 13 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20. Hide Caption 14 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20. Hide Caption 15 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20. Hide Caption 16 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20. Hide Caption 17 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival. Hide Caption 18 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19. Hide Caption 19 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena. Hide Caption 20 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19. Hide Caption 21 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean People pray in Humacao on September 19. Hide Caption 22 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19. Hide Caption 23 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19. Hide Caption 24 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19. Hide Caption 25 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19. Hide Caption 26 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19. Hide Caption 27 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19. Hide Caption 28 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19. Hide Caption 29 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19. Hide Caption 30 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18. Hide Caption 31 of 32 Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18. Hide Caption 32 of 32

While crediting President Donald Trump's administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for responding "quickly" and "appropriately," Rosselló said: "There are some challenges and we need more resources."

"We recognize that it's unprecedented, but now what we're doing is asking Congress to establish a package for Puerto Rico so that we can have the resource. We can have the flexibility in execution and then we can avoid what could be a humanitarian crisis here in Puerto Rico."

At least 10 people have died in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria. Nearly all 1.6 million electric customers in Puerto Rico are without power, according to FEMA and the Energy Department.

'We have not lost our faith'

Near the town of Utuado, Rosario Heredia, 56, who is diabetic, is in her house, which is spewing water from every corner. She reaches high into her closet for a piece of clothing and squeezes water from it like a soaked sponge.

Heredia had hoped that help would've arrived by now -- but it hasn't.

In the landscape of Puerto Rico, trees have been broken and twisted, leaving behind a wasteland. Roads are completely washed away and others are blocked by debris.

After losing everything, some residents say the only thing they have left is their faith.

"Really, we are people who serve God," Wilfredo Villegas told CNN's Bill Weir. "And yes, we are saddened because when you lose every little thing you may have, it's not easy to recover... but we have not lost our faith."

Trump tweets about Puerto Rico

He began his tweet in reference to Texas and Florida, which were struck by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

"Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.."

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

"...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars...."

...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

"...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA"

...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Asked about Trump's comments on Puerto Rico, Rosselló mentioned how the President had declared emergency declarations for the commonwealth and that he has spoken with Trump several times.

"A lot of those things are true," the governor said, after being read Trump's tweets. "There's collapsed infrastructure, energy grid that was old, not well-maintained. Now it's a matter of logistics and it's a matter of executing and doing it in a proper and safe way so that people can get the resources."

Trump has vowed to travel to Puerto Rico, as he did in the immediate aftermath of storms in Texas and Florida, but officials say the devastated territory is not yet capable of hosting a presidential visit.

Top aides to Trump, including homeland security adviser Tom Bossert and the FEMA administrator Brock Long, went to the island Monday to assess immediate needs. Trump and Bossert will discuss the situation in Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to a White House official.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday, that the President had asked Bossert and Long to go to Puerto Rico, " to go, be on the ground, and help come back and give us a list of what is needed and that we can turn around quickly."

Sanders had said the "federal response has been anything but slow."

Airplanes and ships loaded with meals, water and generators have been arriving or are headed to Puerto Rico and other affected Caribbean islands, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. More than 10,000 federal employees are in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin islands helping with research and rescue efforts and moving goods, FEMA tweeted.

The Guajataca Dam

The governor said the situation at Guajataca Dam in the island's northwest corner, appears to have stabilized. The dam sustained damage following the hurricane and residents living below the dam had been told to evacuate on Friday, according to the National Guard.

The Guajataca Dam suffered "infrastructure" damage following Hurricane Maria.

The areas close to the dam have been evacuated, Rosselló told CNN on Monday.

"There was indication on Friday that there was an imminent collapse of this dam," he said. "Part of it collapsed, but right now it seems to be stable -- at least this is the opinion of the engineers. What we're trying to do is execute a mitigation strategy so that we can get people back into their houses and fix the dam."