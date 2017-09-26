Pat Tillman widow: Don't 'politicize' husband's service in way 'that divides us'

Story highlights Trump retweeted account that used soldier and former NFL player's name and face

Marie Tillman releases statement to CNN and hopes President reads it

(CNN) President Trump's tweets have consequences. Look no further than Marie Tillman, the widow of Pat Tillman, who was killed in a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan in 2004.

Pat Tillman was an NFL player who gave up his Arizona Cardinals contract to serve the United States in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. His life has been an inspirational story for football fans and members of the military, but his death has also been subject to exploitation by political partisans.

On Monday morning the President's Twitter account retweeted a pro-Trump account that uses Tillman's name and face. The tweet promoted Trump's stand-for-the-anthem rhetoric against NFL players who have held silent protests during the National Anthem.

The President's retweet -- shared with his 39 million followers -- received widespread attention on Monday, including from Tillman's widow Marie.

She has been sharply critical of the President in the past. She believes Pat would be too, if he were still alive. Pat was known for his liberal politics.

