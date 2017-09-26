Pat Tillman: 5 things to remember

Story highlights Pat Tillman gave up a lucrative NFL contract to join his brother in the Army

His death was a source of controversy after Army said enemy forces killed him

(CNN) Arizona Cardinal cum Afghanistan War hero Pat Tillman has been out of the public eye for some time, but his name popped up this week when his widow took President Donald Trump to task for politicizing her late husband.

Amid the debate about whether NFL players should kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner," Trump on Sunday retweeted an image featuring Tillman wearing a tan Army Rangers beret alongside the hashtags, #StandForOurAnthem and #BoycottNFL.

In a statement Monday night , Marie Tillman said she hopes her husband inspires Americans to unite

"The very action of self expression and the freedom to speak from one's heart -- no matter those views -- is what Pat and so many other Americans have given their lives for," she wrote.

Here are five things to remember about Patrick Daniel Tillman: