Clock ticking down to O.J. Simpson's release from prison

By Paul Vercammen, CNN

Updated 1:04 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center on Thursday, July 20, in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine-to-33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. Click through the gallery to see moments from the notable life of the former football and media star.
O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center on Thursday, July 20, in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine-to-33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. Click through the gallery to see moments from the notable life of the former football and media star.
As a University of Southern California running back, Simpson accepts the Heisman Trophy in December 1968.
As a University of Southern California running back, Simpson accepts the Heisman Trophy in December 1968.
Simpson, pictured in 1974, was a running back for the Buffalo Bills from 1969 to 1977.
Simpson, pictured in 1974, was a running back for the Buffalo Bills from 1969 to 1977.
Simpson with his wife, Marguerite Whitley, his daughter Arnelle and son Jason, circa 1974. The couple were married from 1967 to 1979. They had another daughter, Aaren, who died as a toddler in a drowning accident.
Simpson with his wife, Marguerite Whitley, his daughter Arnelle and son Jason, circa 1974. The couple were married from 1967 to 1979. They had another daughter, Aaren, who died as a toddler in a drowning accident.
Simpson in action during a Buffalo Bills game against the New York Jets.
Simpson in action during a Buffalo Bills game against the New York Jets.
Simpson married Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985. Here the couple appears at a Los Angeles nightclub around 1976.
Simpson married Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985. Here the couple appears at a Los Angeles nightclub around 1976.
Coach Lou Sabin and O.J. Simpson
Coach Lou Sabin and O.J. Simpson
Simpson branched out into acting. He appears with Bill Murray, left, Laraine Newman and Garrett Morris in a &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; skit in 1978.
Simpson branched out into acting. He appears with Bill Murray, left, Laraine Newman and Garrett Morris in a "Saturday Night Live" skit in 1978.
As a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Simpson carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during a preseason game circa 1978.
As a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Simpson carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during a preseason game circa 1978.
Simpson becomes a commentator on ABC&#39;s &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; in the mid-&#39;80s. He appears with Joe Namath, left, and Frank Gifford.
Simpson becomes a commentator on ABC's "Monday Night Football" in the mid-'80s. He appears with Joe Namath, left, and Frank Gifford.
Simpson and his children attend Nicole Brown Simpson&#39;s funeral in June 1994.
Simpson and his children attend Nicole Brown Simpson's funeral in June 1994.
Ronald Goldman was slain with Simpson&#39;s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson on June 12, 1994.
Ronald Goldman was slain with Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson on June 12, 1994.
In footage seen on TV screens around the world, police chase a white Ford Bronco with a fugitive Simpson inside on the Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994. The Bronco eventually returned to Simpson&#39;s home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, and he surrendered to police on murder charges in the deaths of his ex-wife and Ronald Goldman.
In footage seen on TV screens around the world, police chase a white Ford Bronco with a fugitive Simpson inside on the Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994. The Bronco eventually returned to Simpson's home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, and he surrendered to police on murder charges in the deaths of his ex-wife and Ronald Goldman.
Simpson&#39;s mug shot after his arrest on murder charges.
Simpson's mug shot after his arrest on murder charges.
Fans leave signs of support outside Simpson&#39;s house in June 1994.
Fans leave signs of support outside Simpson's house in June 1994.
Lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and prosecutor Marcia Clark face off during a hearing in the murder trial that riveted a nation.
Lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and prosecutor Marcia Clark face off during a hearing in the murder trial that riveted a nation.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/OJ/daily/9-27/8pm/&quot;&gt;&quot;If it doesn&#39;t fit, you must acquit&quot; &lt;/a&gt;was defense attorney Cochran&#39;s mantra during the trial. Here, Simpson tries on a leather glove tied to the crime scene at his murder trial on June 15, 1995.
"If it doesn't fit, you must acquit" was defense attorney Cochran's mantra during the trial. Here, Simpson tries on a leather glove tied to the crime scene at his murder trial on June 15, 1995.
Simpson cheers with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie Cochan Jr. on October 3, 1995, after being found not guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Though cleared of criminal charges, a civil jury later slapped the former football star with a $33 million wrongful death judgment, and attorneys for the Goldman family have doggedly pursued his assets.
Simpson cheers with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie Cochan Jr. on October 3, 1995, after being found not guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Though cleared of criminal charges, a civil jury later slapped the former football star with a $33 million wrongful death judgment, and attorneys for the Goldman family have doggedly pursued his assets.
Simpson continued to encounter legal problems, including a &quot;road rage&quot; trial in the Miami area in October 2001. He was found not guilty on charges stemming from a traffic altercation with another motorist.
Simpson continued to encounter legal problems, including a "road rage" trial in the Miami area in October 2001. He was found not guilty on charges stemming from a traffic altercation with another motorist.
Simpson appears in court with attorneys Gabriel Grasso, left, and Yale Galanter before sentencing in the sports memorabilia case in December 2008 in Las Vegas. Simpson contended he was retrieving personal items that had been stolen from him and were being sold as memorabilia. He later accused Galanter of having a conflict of interest and failing to mount an effective defense.
Simpson appears in court with attorneys Gabriel Grasso, left, and Yale Galanter before sentencing in the sports memorabilia case in December 2008 in Las Vegas. Simpson contended he was retrieving personal items that had been stolen from him and were being sold as memorabilia. He later accused Galanter of having a conflict of interest and failing to mount an effective defense.
The Palace Station hotel room, the scene of Simpson&#39;s reported confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers, is displayed on a monitor during Simpson&#39;s trial in September 2008.
The Palace Station hotel room, the scene of Simpson's reported confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers, is displayed on a monitor during Simpson's trial in September 2008.
Simpson embraces his sister, Carmelita Durio, while his friend Tom Scotto looks on in court after a guilty verdict was reached in October 2008. Simpson was convicted of leading a group of associates into a room at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino and using threats, guns and force to take back items from two dealers.
Simpson embraces his sister, Carmelita Durio, while his friend Tom Scotto looks on in court after a guilty verdict was reached in October 2008. Simpson was convicted of leading a group of associates into a room at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino and using threats, guns and force to take back items from two dealers.
Disgraced football star O.J. Simpson appears in court on May 13, 2013, seeking to get his robbery, assault and kidnapping convictions thrown out after spending more than four years in prison. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/13/justice/oj-simpson-appeal/index.html&quot;&gt;He argued that bad legal advice led to his arrest and conviction in a confrontation&lt;/a&gt; with sports memorabilia dealers. His 2008 conviction came 13 years after his acquittal on murder charges in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
Disgraced football star O.J. Simpson appears in court on May 13, 2013, seeking to get his robbery, assault and kidnapping convictions thrown out after spending more than four years in prison. He argued that bad legal advice led to his arrest and conviction in a confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers. His 2008 conviction came 13 years after his acquittal on murder charges in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
(CNN)As the clock counts down to October 1, the first possible day O.J. Simpson can leave prison in Nevada, indications are that he will begin his parole in the Las Vegas area early next week.

Brooke Keast, spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Corrections, said Simpson will be transferred out of the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada to High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas.
"I'm headed to the High Desert State Prison on October 2, along with our deputy director of operations who makes the decisions on these matters," Keast said.
"October 1 is this Sunday and we don't release inmates to parole on weekends."
    "I will get a short video of Simpson leaving and make it available to the media because we will not allow any media on prison property."
    A source in Simpson's inner circle said the former football star will begin his life outside prison in southern Nevada.

    Parole board vote unanimous

    "He's going to start in Las Vegas, but still intends to eventually move to Florida, the source said. "Some things still need to be worked out with probation officials."
    What O.J. Simpson's life has been like in prison
    Simpson's children Sydney and Justin live on the west coast of Florida.
    The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners voted unanimously to grant Simpson's release in July. The 70-year-old served nine years of a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery in connection with a raid on memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas Hotel room.
    Simpson has continually argued he orchestrated the caper to recover family mementos and memorabilia taken from him.
    "I had no intent to commit a crime," Simpson testified in a cramped room at the medium security Lovelock facility.

    Simpson moved to single cell

    The Nevada Department of Corrections took extra measures to protect Simpson, just minutes after he was granted parole.
    Why we're still talking about O.J.
    Guards moved Simpson to a single cell away from the rest of the prison population.
    "The last thing we want is some prisoner trying to make a name for himself by attacking Simpson," Keast said.
    Simpson will be driven to High Desert State Prison from Lovelock.
    "We will take every precaution to be sure inmate Simpson will be transported safely," Keast said.
    "It's a risky time, we put our staff and other inmates at risk whenever we transport a high-profile inmate.
    "We never say when we are going to move somebody.
    "Simpson will remain in protective custody at any of our facilities."