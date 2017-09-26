Breaking News

5 things for September 26: Puerto Rico, NFL protests, health bill, N. Korea, Francis

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico
See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico

    JUST WATCHED

    See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico 02:33

(CNN)Good morning. There's a lot going on, so let's get straight to what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Puerto Rico

Apocalyptic. Catastrophic. Strong adjectives to be sure, but people on the ground in Puerto Rico say even those words don't adequately describe the scale of the devastation that Hurricane Maria brought to the US commonwealth. Scores of buildings are destroyed, power is out in most places, communications are almost nonexistent. And now a busted dam threatens more flooding.
    Puerto Rico's governor is urging Congress to OK an aid package as soon as possible. He's also reminding us of something we should already know -- Puerto Ricans are Americans, too, and deserve help. Critics say President Trump hasn't done enough (and is spending too much time tweeting about football protests instead of the island's plight), but the White House says the administration's response has been anything but slow. Planes and ships loaded with food, water and generators are on the island or headed that way.
    And Maria's not done yet. The storm's churning away in the Atlantic, bringing high winds and pounding surf to the US East Coast, especially North Carolina. The storm is due to weaken into a tropical storm tonight and continue to move away from the southeast coast of the United States.
    Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war
    Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war

      JUST WATCHED

      Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war 03:20
    Read More

    2. NFL protests

    The NFL continued its defiance of President Trump's criticism of those who protest during the National Anthem. Before the "Monday Night Football" game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dallas players locked arms and knelt in the middle of the field as the anthem played. Boos could be heard from the crowd. Cardinals players locked arms, too. Jones' participation was noteworthy because he's criticized such displays in the past.
    Trump continued to lob on criticism, tweeting about what he called the "tremendous backlash" against the NFL and its players over the protests, dubbed #TakeAKnee on social media. Some NFL fans are burning their jerseys; a restaurant in Louisiana won't show NFL games anymore; and Buffalo Bills employee quit his job. Now, the jersey of Alejandro Villanueva -- the ex-Army Ranger and lone Pittsburgh Steelers player who came out of the locker room and stood for the anthem -- is the top seller in the NFL.
    #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field
    nfl protests trump zw js orig_00000913

      JUST WATCHED

      #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field 02:01

    3. Health care bill

    The GOP drive to get rid of Obamacare may really be dead. No, we mean it this time. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine officially came out as a "no" vote on the Graham-Cassidy bill, the GOP's latest vehicle to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. It happened as the Congressional Budget Office released its prediction that millions of people would lose comprehensive health insurance under the bill. With John McCain another definite "no" and Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski leaning that way, Republican Senate leaders just don't have the votes.
    Now, talk has begun of possibly tacking on an Obamacare repeal bill in 2018 to tax reform legislation, but the prospect of taking on those two heavy lifts at the same time seems like a horrible idea to some GOP lawmakers.
    Watch highlights from CNN&#39;s health care debate
    Watch highlights from CNN's health care debate

      JUST WATCHED

      Watch highlights from CNN's health care debate

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Watch highlights from CNN's health care debate 02:26

    4. North Korea

    North Korea: The US has declared war on us. The United States: No, we haven't. That's where things stand right now in the increasingly hostile tit-for-tat between the US and North Korea. The North's foreign minister said President Trump declared war when he tweeted over the weekend that North Korea "won't be around much longer." The White House said the foreign minister's reasoning is absurd. The North says since the US started this, it has the right to shoot down US planes near North Korean airspace. Tensions are so high between the countries right now, some fear war may accidentally break out.
    White House denies declaring war on N. Korea
    White House denies declaring war on N. Korea

      JUST WATCHED

      White House denies declaring war on N. Korea

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    White House denies declaring war on N. Korea 02:40

    5. Pope Francis

    Several dozen conservative Catholic scholars and clergy accused Pope Francis of spreading heresy. No one's done anything like this for quite a while -- like, not since 1333. In a letter, the group claims Francis is "misleading the flock" with his openness to allowing some divorced and remarried Catholics to receive holy communion, among other concerns. But Catholic observers don't think this brouhaha will go anywhere. Many of the letter's signees are part of a traditionalist group that's already broken away from the church. But it does highlight the anxieties some of the church's more conservatives members are feeling about Francis' tenure.
    Can the pope ever be wrong?
    papal infallibility pope always right orig_00012410

      JUST WATCHED

      Can the pope ever be wrong?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Can the pope ever be wrong? 01:48

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Cheaper to open up a science book
    Rapper B.o.B wants to launch satellites into space to prove that the Earth is flat (no, really), so of course he's launched a GoFundMe campaign to do it.
    Neil deGrasse Tyson rips rapper B.o.B.
    Neil deGrasse Tyson rips rapper B.o.B.

      JUST WATCHED

      Neil deGrasse Tyson rips rapper B.o.B.

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Neil deGrasse Tyson rips rapper B.o.B. 01:03
    We want to feel weird, too
    PGA golfer Justin Thomas won $10 million this weekend for his domination this season on the links. So, why on earth does he feel "weird" about it?
    Kind of like Disney
    No need to go to Venice to experience Venice. Soon, you'll be able to enjoy the Italian city's beautiful canals and gondolas in Dubai.
    &lt;strong&gt;The Floating Venice: &lt;/strong&gt;Dubai&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thefloatingvenice.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Floating Venice&lt;/a&gt; is planned for The World development, an artificial island archipelago four kilometers offshore in the Persian Gulf.
    Photos: Dubai to build Floating Venice -- with underwater deck
    The Floating Venice: Dubai's The Floating Venice is planned for The World development, an artificial island archipelago four kilometers offshore in the Persian Gulf.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    &lt;strong&gt;Venice of the Middle East:&lt;/strong&gt; The resort is designed to bring the spirit of Venice to the Middle East -- staging Dubai versions of traditional festivals such as Carnivale di Venezia.
    Photos: Dubai to build Floating Venice -- with underwater deck
    Venice of the Middle East: The resort is designed to bring the spirit of Venice to the Middle East -- staging Dubai versions of traditional festivals such as Carnivale di Venezia.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    &lt;strong&gt;La Serenissima:&lt;/strong&gt; The replica of the celebrated Italian city will have a luxury sub-aquatic twist.
    Photos: Dubai to build Floating Venice -- with underwater deck
    La Serenissima: The replica of the celebrated Italian city will have a luxury sub-aquatic twist.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    &lt;strong&gt;The Floating Venice lobby:&lt;/strong&gt; It will be split over four decks -- one of which will be submerged under the sea and feature an underwater lobby, bedrooms and restaurants -- all offering spectacular views of marine life.
    Photos: Dubai to build Floating Venice -- with underwater deck
    The Floating Venice lobby: It will be split over four decks -- one of which will be submerged under the sea and feature an underwater lobby, bedrooms and restaurants -- all offering spectacular views of marine life.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    &lt;strong&gt;Fine dining:&lt;/strong&gt; The resort will have 12 restaurants and bars, three of which will be underwater. Some of the resort&#39;s pools will have acrylic bases, offering views of the coral reefs below.
    Photos: Dubai to build Floating Venice -- with underwater deck
    Fine dining: The resort will have 12 restaurants and bars, three of which will be underwater. Some of the resort's pools will have acrylic bases, offering views of the coral reefs below.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    &lt;strong&gt;Big boat:&lt;/strong&gt; The resort will technically be classified as a boat -- and developers aim to use the same technology as the Floating Seahorse, Dubai&#39;s underwater living experience.
    Photos: Dubai to build Floating Venice -- with underwater deck
    Big boat: The resort will technically be classified as a boat -- and developers aim to use the same technology as the Floating Seahorse, Dubai's underwater living experience.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    &lt;strong&gt;Opening in 2020: &lt;/strong&gt;The resort is scheduled for completion in 2020 -- if plans are approved and building gets underway in 2018.
    Photos: Dubai to build Floating Venice -- with underwater deck
    Opening in 2020: The resort is scheduled for completion in 2020 -- if plans are approved and building gets underway in 2018.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    &quot;Our aim is to enhance the landscape of real estate and hospitality and deliver a new iconic experience,&quot; says Josef Kleindienst, chairman of developers Kleindienst, in a statement.
    Photos: Dubai to build Floating Venice -- with underwater deck
    "Our aim is to enhance the landscape of real estate and hospitality and deliver a new iconic experience," says Josef Kleindienst, chairman of developers Kleindienst, in a statement.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    The Floating Venice Arial OvereviewThe Floating Venice gondola and Ca d&#39;Oro viewFloating Venice underwater Ca d&#39;Oro CabinVenice_lobbyVenice_cadoro-barVenice_beachVenice_cadoro-façadeVenice_cadoro-cabin-2
    Flight films
    Netflix wants to make it easier for us to binge-watch its shows and movies on planes because obviously the billions of hours we spend watching them now aren't quite enough.
    Megyn's makeover
    Megyn Kelly's post-Fox News life continued with the launch of her daytime talk show on NBC, and it was, well, more than a little awkward.
    Megyn Kelly debuts NBC morning show
    Megyn Kelly debuts NBC morning show

      JUST WATCHED

      Megyn Kelly debuts NBC morning show

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Megyn Kelly debuts NBC morning show 01:29

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    $11 per hour
    That's the new minimum wage for Target employees. And the retailer says by 2020, it'll raise it to $15 an hour.

    AND FINALLY ...

    Night moves
    Stuck at the airport all night long? Then you'll have nothing better to do than grab some airport workers and make a music video to a Lionel Richie '80s classic. (Click to view)