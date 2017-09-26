College basketball coaches among those charged with federal crimes

Story highlights 10 people are arrested and accused of fraud and corruption in the "dark underbelly of college basketball"

(CNN) The FBI has arrested 10 people, including college basketball coaches and high-level apparel company employees, in connection with an alleged widespread college basketball scheme.

The United States Attorney's Office in New York filed three complaints that allege fraud and corruption in the "dark underbelly of college basketball," acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim said Tuesday at a news briefing.

Four college assistant and associate coaches -- Chuck Person, Lamont Evans, Tony Bland and Emanuel Richardson -- employed at Division I schools with top-tier basketball programs, have "abused the trust" placed in them by players and families, according to the complaints.

They have been charged with wire fraud, bribery, travel act, and conspiracy offenses. According to the complaint, the coaches facilitated and received bribes from athlete advisers, including business managers and financial advisers Christian Dawkins and Munish Sood, over multiple instances, in exchange for directing and pressuring players and their families to retain the services of these advisers.

In a second scheme, the complaints allege that the athlete advisers and individuals affiliated with major athletic apparel company Adidas paid bribes directly to student athletes and their families. The money paid was in exchange for the athlete's commitment to attend a specific university sponsored by the company, and an agreement to ultimately be represented by the "bribe-payers" once they enter the NBA.

