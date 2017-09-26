Breaking News

A nautical toy story: Sailing the high seas in miniature

By Matt Majendie, for CNN

Updated 6:08 AM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A Playmobil pirate ship has sailed all of the way from the UK to Scandinavia and beyond.
Photos: Brothers send Playmobil pirate ship on epic voyage
A Playmobil pirate ship has sailed all of the way from the UK to Scandinavia and beyond.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
The boat belongs to Scottish brothers Harry and Ollie Ferguson.
Photos: Brothers send Playmobil pirate ship on epic voyage
The boat belongs to Scottish brothers Harry and Ollie Ferguson.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
The idea was part of 500 adventures thought up with their parents, this one an extension of a message in a bottle.
Photos: Brothers send Playmobil pirate ship on epic voyage
The idea was part of 500 adventures thought up with their parents, this one an extension of a message in a bottle.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
The boys tested it with a counter weight and polystyrene in water before setting sail.
Photos: Brothers send Playmobil pirate ship on epic voyage
The boys tested it with a counter weight and polystyrene in water before setting sail.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
It was put out on open waters from Peterhead, Scotland on May 26.
Photos: Brothers send Playmobil pirate ship on epic voyage
It was put out on open waters from Peterhead, Scotland on May 26.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
First found by a family in Denmark, it was then spotted by a Swedish woman who was out sailing her boat.
Photos: Brothers send Playmobil pirate ship on epic voyage
First found by a family in Denmark, it was then spotted by a Swedish woman who was out sailing her boat.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
She contacted the Fergusons with a photograph of her putting the vessel back in the sea.
Photos: Brothers send Playmobil pirate ship on epic voyage
She contacted the Fergusons with a photograph of her putting the vessel back in the sea.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Most recently it was found in Norwegian waters by crew members on a conservation vessel.
Photos: Brothers send Playmobil pirate ship on epic voyage
Most recently it was found in Norwegian waters by crew members on a conservation vessel.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
playmobil pirate shipplaymobil pirate ship boysplaymobil pirate ship smilingplaymobil pirate ship testplaymobil pirate ship open seasplaymobil pirate ship treeplaymobil pirate ship next voyageplaymobil pirate ship naval officers

Story highlights

  • Two brothers have sent their toy pirate ship on a North Sea voyage
  • It was part of 500 adventures set by their parents
  • Ollie and Henry have also sent Lego figures into space

(CNN)As Ollie and Henry Ferguson pushed their toy pirate ship into the North Sea, there was a sudden pang of doubt from the pair.

Tentatively, they released it into the choppy waters off the coast of the Scottish town of Peterhead.
Ollie is eight and Harry is five, and the boat in question their Playmobil pirate ship -- a once prized possession that had been gathering dust at home.
    But the voyage has taken it -- aptly named Adventure -- to Scandinavia and now on towards Cape Verde, having traveled through waters that have smashed far grander vessels than one measuring just 67 centimeters in length and costing $67 (£49.99.)
    Its an unexpected voyage that has garnered attention from Copenhagen to Canada and from the United Kingdom to the United States.
    Read More
    Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas
    Volvo Ocean Race Abu Dhabi new boats

      JUST WATCHED

      Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas 22:31
    READ: Giving it all up to go sailing around the world
    The journey is part of an idea from their father Mac, who set his sons 500 adventures.
    Currently, they have chalked off 208 with each one detailed on their Facebook page but none have caught the attention quite like the Playmobil pirate ship.
    "It started with the premise of a message in a bottle," Mac explains to CNN from the family home, "of sending a message from one country to another, to learn about how big the world is, and things like crosswinds.
    "We didn't want to send a plastic bottle into the ocean as that's littering and sent the wrong message so instead we used a Playmobil ship that they no longer used and would have gone to a charity shop or something."
    READ: Sailing's glamor tribe and the downsides of paradise

    Voyage of discovery

    To make it more seaworthy, the boys added a counterweight to stop it from flipping over and polystyrene to help it float. It then underwent testing in their local swimming pool and in open water before its main voyage.
    But the Fergusons had no idea how the journey would play out as, on May 26, it was put to sea along with the family's contact details.
    Their Dad recalls: "I half thought, it'd get caught up and spilled back onto the beach a few miles down the coast."
    Blair Tuke&#39;s pursuit of history
    Blair Tuke's pursuit of history

      JUST WATCHED

      Blair Tuke's pursuit of history

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Blair Tuke's pursuit of history 03:04
    Read: Meet the violin-playing surfer
    Instead, though, it traveled 390 miles to Denmark where it was picked up by a family, who contacted the Fergusons via Facebook with photos of them with the boat before returning it to the sea.
    From there, it traveled to Sweden where it found its way into a tree, found by a woman in her boat who did some running repairs before setting it off on its latest voyage, this time to Norway.
    "Partly because it was going to waste, we used the Playmobil boat but also as it was more eye-catching for people to pick up rather than leave it where it is," he says. "It's obviously worked better than it ever could have."
    Its last appearance was in Norway, where it was found by a crew member aboard a conservation vessel a quarter-of-a-mile off the Norwegian shoreline.
    "It made it to three countries in just about six weeks which is incredible," says Ferguson, with an infinitely more demanding journey now under way.
    It was put on board the Christian Radich, a fully-rigged ship, and pushed into the waters towards Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Lego in outer space

    As for what the future holds, the family have no idea but the boys are still relishing it.
    "It's funny as this is not even the most adventurous of our 500 challenges," explains Ferguson, who sent two Lego men into space 19.5 miles above earth with a GoPro.
    "But of the 500, this one has certainly grown arms and legs, and it's certainly made the boys popular at school."
    The sun was beginning to set over the Marina da Glória and award-winning sports photographer Clive Mason was finishing up for the day. All he needed was that one perfect shot and, &quot;as if by magic,&quot; Cypriot windsurfer Andreas Cariolou glided directly past the press boat as he made his way to shore.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Andreas Cariolou, RS-X (Cyprus)The sun was beginning to set over the Marina da Glória and award-winning sports photographer Clive Mason was finishing up for the day. All he needed was that one perfect shot and, "as if by magic," Cypriot windsurfer Andreas Cariolou glided directly past the press boat as he made his way to shore.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Sailors are not averse to &quot;playing up&quot; for the cameras, jokes Mason, telling CNN the more brazen showboaters will deliberately seek to sail past the working press.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Ben Saxton & Nicola Groves, Nacra 17 (Great Britain)Sailors are not averse to "playing up" for the cameras, jokes Mason, telling CNN the more brazen showboaters will deliberately seek to sail past the working press.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    But the photographer&#39;s craft is also about intensely &quot;personal&quot; moments. Mason says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to get the opportunity to shoot Australian sailor Nathan Outteridge washing down his boat in this pragmatic, four or five days before the hustle and bustle of Olympic competition. &quot;I love this picture,&quot; Mason says, telling CNN Sport he and his fellow professionals sometimes find themselves forming bonds with the athletes they cover over the years, quietly sharing their moments of victory.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Nathan Outteridge, 49er skiff (Australia)But the photographer's craft is also about intensely "personal" moments. Mason says he was "lucky" to get the opportunity to shoot Australian sailor Nathan Outteridge washing down his boat in this pragmatic, four or five days before the hustle and bustle of Olympic competition. "I love this picture," Mason says, telling CNN Sport he and his fellow professionals sometimes find themselves forming bonds with the athletes they cover over the years, quietly sharing their moments of victory.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    As the events started and windsurfers, dinghies and skiffs flew by in the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain, Mason freely admits Rio 2016 became as much about the topography as the sailing talent.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Ben Saxton & Nicola Groves, Nacra 17 (Great Britain)As the events started and windsurfers, dinghies and skiffs flew by in the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain, Mason freely admits Rio 2016 became as much about the topography as the sailing talent.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    At times, the photographers had to remind themselves what they were actually there to shoot, he tells CNN. After all, &quot;not every picture could look like a chocolate box.&quot;
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Pablo Abella & Mariana Costa, Nacra 17 (Uruguay)At times, the photographers had to remind themselves what they were actually there to shoot, he tells CNN. After all, "not every picture could look like a chocolate box."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    This image, taken &quot;late in the afternoon&quot; on the Copacabana, depicts the &quot;abstract&quot; sails of the Finn fleet positioned directly below Christ the Redeemer. It&#39;s a photo that could adorn the wall of any home; indeed, Mason confirms he&#39;s had numerous requests for prints.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Finn Class in the shadow of SugarloafThis image, taken "late in the afternoon" on the Copacabana, depicts the "abstract" sails of the Finn fleet positioned directly below Christ the Redeemer. It's a photo that could adorn the wall of any home; indeed, Mason confirms he's had numerous requests for prints.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    But there was a whole lot more to Rio 2016 than triumphant topography. In this image, Mason captures the exact moment Giles Scott realizes he has sealed the gold medal for Great Britain. It&#39;s the final product of careful planning on the part of the photographer -- Scott&#39;s lead was already unassailable the day before the medal race.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Giles Scott, Finn class (Great Britain)But there was a whole lot more to Rio 2016 than triumphant topography. In this image, Mason captures the exact moment Giles Scott realizes he has sealed the gold medal for Great Britain. It's the final product of careful planning on the part of the photographer -- Scott's lead was already unassailable the day before the medal race.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Mason describes the image of Scott&#39;s elation as &quot;one the nicest, cleanest&quot; he&#39;s ever taken -- telling CNN Sport the ultimate aim is always &quot;a picture that tells a story with a key moment, key athlete and beautiful light.&quot; But sometimes it&#39;s about pure action. Here, a member of the Nacra 17 Olympic fleet fights with testing winds on the Rio waters.
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, Nacra 17 (Great Britain) Mason describes the image of Scott's elation as "one the nicest, cleanest" he's ever taken -- telling CNN Sport the ultimate aim is always "a picture that tells a story with a key moment, key athlete and beautiful light." But sometimes it's about pure action. Here, a member of the Nacra 17 Olympic fleet fights with testing winds on the Rio waters.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The photographer was &quot;in the lap of the Gods&quot; for this shot as he hung from side of a boat and utilized an underwater housing. Finely framed, &quot;the crest of the water leads into the shape of the sail.&quot;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Mathew Belcher & Will Ryan, 470 class (Australia)The photographer was "in the lap of the Gods" for this shot as he hung from side of a boat and utilized an underwater housing. Finely framed, "the crest of the water leads into the shape of the sail."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    &quot;Whatever you&#39;re doing, its a huge sacrifice,&quot; Mason concludes, admitting it can be difficult spending so much time away from family. But after covering four Olympic sailing regattas, hundreds of F1 races and numerous FIFA World Cups, this photographer has no intention of quitting. &lt;strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/24/motorsport/f1-photographer-darren-heath-2017-season/&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Interested in professional sports photography? &lt;em&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Find out how to capture the world&#39;s fastest drivers &lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games
    Mariana Costa & Pablo Abella, Nacra 17 (Uruguay)"Whatever you're doing, its a huge sacrifice," Mason concludes, admitting it can be difficult spending so much time away from family. But after covering four Olympic sailing regattas, hundreds of F1 races and numerous FIFA World Cups, this photographer has no intention of quitting. Interested in professional sports photography? Find out how to capture the world's fastest drivers
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Clive mason sailing photography RS-X class sunset marina da gloriaClive mason sailing photography Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves of Great BritainClive mason sailing Nathan Outteridge of AustraliaClive Mason sailing Nacra 17 mixed class race rio de janeiro christ the redeemerNacra 17 Mixed class race uruguay rio 2016 foregroundClive mason photography Finn Class sailing marina da gloria christ the redeemerClive mason photography giles scott finn class gold medal elationClive Mason photography Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves of Great Britain Nacra 17 Mixed classClive mason photography matthew belcher and will ryan australia 470 class dinghy sailingClive mason sailing photography Mariana Foglia Costa Pablo Defazio Abella Nacra 17
    While they are enjoying the attention inside the school gates and watching themselves on television or reading about themselves online or in newspapers, they have "become rather blasé", according to their father.
    Ferguson hopes the voyage might prompt others to set outdoor challenges for a generation of children plugged into tablets.
    The 44-year-old, who has his own business working on adventures with children, says: "I'm not trying to make the boys Bear Grylls or Ray Mears but it's just to share experiences, and they're getting bigger and bigger, and more adventurous."