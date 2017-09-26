Breaking News

Amid criticism, Trump ramps up Puerto Rico response

By Jeremy Diamond and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 5:20 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

Story highlights

  • "Puerto Rico is very important to me," Trump said
  • Trump announced Tuesday he would visit the island next week

(CNN)President Donald Trump on Tuesday intensified his personal involvement in the growing crisis in Puerto Rico amid criticism that his response to the devastation there was lackluster.

There was an increased sense of urgency at the White House in confronting the situation, including Trump's announcement -- a surprise to some aides -- that he would travel there in a week to survey damage left over from the storm.
"Puerto Rico is very important to me, and Puerto Rico -- the people are fantastic people," Trump said before meeting with lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room on Tuesday. "I grew up in New York, so I know many people from Puerto Rico. I know many Puerto Ricans. And these are great people, and we have to help them. The island is devastated."
    After critics, Republican and Democratic alike, accused Trump of ignoring the situation in public -- choosing instead to focus his attention on stirring controversy over NFL players' National Anthem protests -- the West Wing on Tuesday was the site of a flurry of activity designed to show Trump taking charge of the matter.
    An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people.
    An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people.
    Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25 as she tries to escape the conditions after the Category 4 hurricane slammed Puerto Rico. She's been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out.
    Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25 as she tries to escape the conditions after the Category 4 hurricane slammed Puerto Rico. She's been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out.
    An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25.
    An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25.
    People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis.
    People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis.
    An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22.
    An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22.
    A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22.
    A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22.
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21.
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21.
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    "The crisis for these Americans needs more attention -- and more urgency from the executive branch. The potable water problems are substantial," Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, tweeted Monday night.
    He was echoing a sentiment voiced by Sen. Marco Rubio, a fellow Republican, who wrote that more crews are needed to restore power on the island.
    "Returning from #PuertoRico now. Tremendous damage. Potential for serious crisis in areas outside of #SanJuan MUST get power crews in ASAP," Rubio tweeted on Monday.
    Joined by his homeland security adviser and acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Trump on Tuesday spoke by video conference with Puerto Rico's governor. Photos released by the White House showed Trump, his arms crossed, listening alongside grim-faced aides as Puerto Rico's governor provided them with an update.
    In the afternoon, the White House made a late addition to the President's schedule, publicizing his plans to meet with his top advisers in the Situation Room to discuss hurricane relief efforts.
    Earlier in the day, Trump approved a change in the island's disaster declaration that increases federal funding for debris removal.

    Chafing at criticism

    White House officials say Trump has chafed at criticism that his administration has been slow in responding to the crisis in Puerto Rico, particularly compared to his quick trips to Texas and Florida after storms devastated those states.
    After his top homeland security adviser Tom Bossert returned from the island, Trump demanded that aides work to schedule a trip there, despite the logistical challenges that persist. One source said the President was told upon Bossert's return that Tuesday was the earliest he could visit the island.
    The President's decision to visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday came suddenly for some at the White House, who as of Monday afternoon were not planning for Trump to travel there that quickly, a White House official said.
    The White House on Monday night even announced plans for Trump to welcome the Thai prime minister to the White House next Tuesday -- a meeting now likely to be rescheduled.
    Staffers on Monday had instead been planning for the President to head to the US Virgin Islands, with a Puerto Rico trip to come later. Instead, Trump will visit both Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands during his trip next week. White House officials who advance the President's trips were notified only Tuesday morning of the change of plans.
    The decision to speed up plans for a presidential visit to Puerto Rico came as the media spotlight turned to the unraveling situation on the US territory, where reports of hundreds of thousands of people without sufficient water or access to basic services have emerged.
    It also came as critics accused the President of focusing more of his attention -- at least on social media -- on the controversy he created by launching a days-long tirade against NFL players who have taken a knee during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
    Trump has been insistent about visiting Puerto Rico as quickly as possible, two sources said. And Trump picked next Tuesday after his advisers said it was the earliest date a visit could be possible, one source said.
    Speaking outside the White House on Tuesday, FEMA administrator Brock Long said that all access to the island should be limited to life-saving activity.
    "If you're going to Puerto Rico right now, it should only be for a life-sustaining, life-supporting mission. Everybody who is trying to get in that is not supporting that is getting in the way," he said.
    It wasn't clear whether the President's sense of urgency in making a visit was prompted by the criticism he has faced or the intensifying glare of media scrutiny over the federal response.
    There has been a growing sense in the West Wing of the need to scale up the White House's efforts, even as the administration insists the federal response to the situation has been above par.

    Trump touts 'great job'

    Trump on Tuesday sharply rebuffed concerns about the federal response to the disaster, bragging that Puerto Rico's elected officials were grateful for the actions his administration has taken to respond so far.
    "The governor of Puerto Rico was so thankful for the great job that we're doing," Trump said in the Rose Garden during a news conference with the prime minister of Spain. "It's the most difficult job because it's on an island in the middle of the ocean. It's out in the ocean. You can't just drive your trucks there from other states."
    The situation in Puerto Rico is the third major disaster in the last month Trump and his administration have had to confront, following major hurricanes that led to massive flooding, damage and power outages primarily in Texas and Florida. The US Virgin Islands, which Trump will also visit on Tuesday, were hit by both Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
    The federal government has deployed thousands of relief workers to Puerto Rico since the storm, according to federal authorities.
    On Tuesday, the government announced the US military would deploy the Navy hospital ship Comfort to the island, though it won't arrive there for days. The vessel is minimally manned in Norfolk, Virginia, by a crew of about 18 civilian mariners, though additional forces will now be activated to man the ship. It could provide as many as 1,200 hospital beds.
    On CNN Tuesday, the acting-Homeland Security secretary Elaine Duke said her agency was sufficiently funded to contend with the dire needs on Puerto Rico.
    "We are absolutely prepared financially," Duke said. "We are working hand-in-hand with Congress and the White House to ensure that we have the funds to perform these essential missions for all three of the hurricanes."
    As of Monday morning, FEMA had around $5 billion in disaster relief reserves that was allocated after Hurricane Harvey barreled through Texas last month. An additional $6.7 billion will be available on October 1, when funding for the next fiscal year kicks in.
    Congressional and White House sources said they expected the administration to request additional emergency funding in early- to mid-October.