Trump at private dinner on NFL feud: 'It's really caught on'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump sounded very satisfied with his recent remarks on patriotism and the NFL in a dinner with conservative group leaders at the White House Monday night, according to a person who attended the event.

"It's really caught on. It's really caught on," Trump said of his NFL comments to attendees at the dinner, according to someone who attended. "I said what millions of Americans were thinking."

"You could really tell he was satisfied," this person in the room said about the President's comments.

Trump was referencing his crusade over the weekend in which he harshly criticized players who kneel during the national anthem. Many players who have done so have said they are protesting police brutality.

Two distinct issues are driving the national debate: Believing players should stand during National Anthem and the question of whether it's appropriate for a president to make an issue of it.

