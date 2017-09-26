But, what Bannon, who until last month was a senior strategist to President Donald Trump, said about the Senate majority leader -- and House Speaker Paul Ryan -- on Monday night in Alabama was over-the-top even for Bannon.

Here's a sampling:

The backdrop for Bannon's comments was a rally for Roy Moore, the former Alabama state Supreme Court justice who is running in Tuesday's special election runoff for the unexpired term of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore's opponent is appointed Sen. Luther Strange, who has the endorsement of Trump, McConnell and virtually every member of the GOP's political establishment.

Bannon is known for his bluster and for grandiose verbiage describing the stakes of, well, everything. He's also known to loathe the Republican political establishment -- a view that led him to ally with Trump long before anyone knew the real estate mogul was serious about running for president in 2016.

What's clear from Bannon's comments on Monday night, however, is that he doesn't believe the war against his own party ended with Trump's election. He thinks it's only just begun.

Bannon said as much. "I told (Trump) I was going to go after the establishment, go after the establishment first and the Democrats later," he told the crowd. (A question: Did Trump bless that approach?)

Think about this: The former top political strategist for the Republican President of the United States called the two top Republicans in Congress "the most corrupt and incompetent group of individuals in this country." He added that they are "going after President Trump every day." And, most ominously, Bannon promised McConnell and former Bush White House political Svengali Rove that "your day of reckoning is coming."

Imagine for a second if David Axelrod, who held a similar role in Barack Obama's White House, not only campaigned against the president's chosen candidate in a primary but also savaged Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi -- and told them their day of reckoning was coming.

It would be a MASSIVE story -- and rightly so.

Because we have been so inoculated to the oddities of every day in the Trump administration, there's a tendency to just skip over Bannon's comments. We shouldn't. A prominent member of Trump's inner circle is blasting the top leaders of his party and promising retribution.

That's a big deal with real implications for Trump's already-fraught relationship with his party in Congress.