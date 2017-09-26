Washington (CNN) As President Donald Trump doubled down against the NFL National Anthem protests, his attorney general will wade into a difference culture war with a planned address to law students about "free speech on college campuses."

In the speech, to be delivered at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Sessions will lament American universities "transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos," according to a person familiar with the event.

The debate that Sessions will enter tomorrow has in recent months become a violent one.

In February, on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, black-clad agitators smashed windows and hurled Molotov cocktails ahead of a planned appearance by far-right controversialist Milo Yiannopoulos. At Middlebury College in Vermont in March , protests outside the speech of a conservative political scientist devolved into a shoving match that left one professor hospitalized.

Flashpoints around hot-button speakers, alongside a trend of trigger warnings and safe spaces, have fueled reputations that places of higher education are hostile to the First Amendment. More US adults surveyed by Gallup last year thought that Americans' ability to exercise their free speech rights is weaker today than 20 years ago (40%), than those who thought it was stronger (31%).

