(CNN) The Senate intelligence committee could begin as early as Tuesday reviewing the Facebook election ads sold to Russian-linked accounts, the top Democrat on the panel told CNN.

Sen. Mark Warner told CNN that the "million-dollar question" still unanswered was how the Russians knew who to target on Facebook with the ads, which Facebook earlier this month disclosed were connected to more than 450 inauthentic accounts.

"Did they know this just by following political news in America? Did they geo-target both geography and by demographics in ways that at least at first blush appear pretty sophisticated? These are the kind of questions that we need to get answered and that's why we need them in a public hearing," Warner said.

Warner said he that the ads may have begun trickling in from the social networking website Monday, and if so, he would start reviewing them on Tuesday.

The Virginia Democrat said it was "too early to tell" whether any Trump campaign officials were associated with the ads.

