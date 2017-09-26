Story highlights
- The Senate intelligence committee has met with Facebook officials in a closed session
- Twitter officials are coming to talk to the panel Thursday in a closed session
(CNN)The Senate intelligence committee could begin as early as Tuesday reviewing the Facebook election ads sold to Russian-linked accounts, the top Democrat on the panel told CNN.
Sen. Mark Warner told CNN that the "million-dollar question" still unanswered was how the Russians knew who to target on Facebook with the ads, which Facebook earlier this month disclosed were connected to more than 450 inauthentic accounts.
"Did they know this just by following political news in America? Did they geo-target both geography and by demographics in ways that at least at first blush appear pretty sophisticated? These are the kind of questions that we need to get answered and that's why we need them in a public hearing," Warner said.
Warner said he that the ads may have begun trickling in from the social networking website Monday, and if so, he would start reviewing them on Tuesday.
The Virginia Democrat said it was "too early to tell" whether any Trump campaign officials were associated with the ads.
"I raised this issue back last winter at that point Facebook was dismissive that there was anything there. We've now seen that there was a lot there in terms of paid advertising, fake accounts, pushing people towards rallies, trying to sow division and chaos," Warner said. "And that's why I'm anxious to review the materials they are sending in to the committee."
Facebook said last week that it would share the 3,000 ads it sold to Russian-linked accounts with the House and Senate intelligence committees. The social networking giant was providing Congress the ads on a "rolling basis," Warner said Monday.
The Senate intelligence panel has met with Facebook officials in a closed session, and Senate intelligence chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, says he wants to have a public hearing with Facebook and other social media companies as early as next month.
Twitter officials are coming to talk to the intelligence panel on Thursday in a closed session.
"A lot of the same claims that have been made about Facebook, have also been made about Twitter," Warner said, adding that it was "too early" to tell if they would be cooperative with congressional efforts to determine the scope of Russian attempts to use social media in the 2016 election.