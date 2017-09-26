San Juan mayor to Trump: Hurricane relief, debt crisis are 'two different issues'

Story highlights Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz also shared harrowing details from rescue missions throughout the island

Trump on Monday linked Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria to the debt crisis that has wracked the territory

Washington (CNN) San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz responded to President Donald Trump's tweets about the island's debt crisis and hurricane relief Tuesday, saying "these are two different issues."

On Monday, Trump linked Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria to the debt crisis that has wracked the territory since last year.

"Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble ... It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars... owed to Wall Street and the banks, which sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA," Trump wrote.

Asked about the tweets on CNN's "New Day," Yulín Cruz said, "regarding President Trump, with all due respect, these are two different topics. One topic is the massive debt, which we know we have and it's been dealt with. But you don't put debt above people, you put people above debt. So, what we are asking for and what -- what I'm asking for, and this is my comment, nobody else's comment -- is let's deal with the two issues in a separate way."

She continued: "I think these two issues have no reason to be mangled through -- we are thankful for any help that comes our way, and, frankly, there is a moral imperative. When somebody is in need, when somebody is in dire need, when somebody is in a life or death situation, there's a human, moral imperative to deal with that situation first and then deal with any other situations coming your way."

