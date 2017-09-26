Newark, New Jersey (CNN) As federal prosecutors in Sen. Bob Menendez's federal corruption trial have moved from opulence in Paris and the Dominican Republic to politics in Washington, a theme from the defense team has started to emerge: intent matters.

Testimony from three witnesses at trial this week have touched on one of the essential "official acts" of the prosecution's case: The Democratic senator interceded in a contract dispute his friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen, had with the government of the Dominican Republic for cargo screening at the island's ports.

Mark Wells, a State Department official, described for the jury how Menendez met with Ambassador William R. Brownfield, Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics & Law Enforcement Affairs, about the port screening contract in 2012 -- leading the ambassador to schedule a separate meeting with the President of the Dominican Republic and convey the "intense congressional interest over the favorable resolution of this contract dispute."

Contemporaneous emails at the time also show State Department officials saying Menendez "threatened to hold a hearing on the matter."

The contract dispute fits into a key narrative for the prosecution, as it seeks to convince the jury that the senator used the power of his office to pressure other federal officials to help resolve business disputes in Melgen's favor -- a difficult task made even more burdensome after the Supreme Court narrowed the definition of "official acts" sufficient under federal bribery law in 2016.

