Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan called the desperate conditions in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria "a humanitarian crisis" shortly before President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the island on Tuesday.

As images of complete devastation and millions struggling to recover with major power outages days after the storm hit Ryan made a point to say that those in Puerto Rico "need to know they are in our thoughts and our prayers."

"This is our own country and these are our fellow citizens. They need our help and they are going to get our help," Ryan pledged.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York pushed for a vote this week on disaster aid for the US territory.

"The administration should prepare an immediate and interim emergency aid request and the majority leader should put that package on the floor of the Senate before we leave this week. Anything less would be an abject failure of our duty to come to the aid of our fellow US citizens," Schumer said Tuesday.

