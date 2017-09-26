US Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan

(CNN) US Defense Secretary James Mattis made an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Wednesday morning local time.

It's Mattis' first trip to the country since US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghan strategy in late August.

At the time, Trump said he was shifting the policy to take the emphasis off troop numbers, and was relying on greater regional cooperation to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan.

