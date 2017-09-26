Breaking News

US Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan

By Euan McKirdy and Keith Allen, CNN

Updated 11:33 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

(CNN)US Defense Secretary James Mattis made an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Wednesday morning local time.

It's Mattis' first trip to the country since US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghan strategy in late August.
At the time, Trump said he was shifting the policy to take the emphasis off troop numbers, and was relying on greater regional cooperation to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan.
Developing story - more to come