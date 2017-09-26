US Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan

(CNN) US Defense Secretary James Mattis made an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

It's Mattis' first trip to the country since US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghan strategy in late August.

At the time, Trump said he was shifting the policy to take the emphasis off troop numbers, and would rely on greater regional cooperation to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan.

In the coming hours, Mattis is expected to meet with Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson and spend time with troops.

He's set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan government ministers. Later, he'll hold a press conference with Ghani and the NATO chief.