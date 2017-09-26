US Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan

(CNN)US Defense Secretary James Mattis made an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
It's Mattis' first trip to the country since US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghan strategy in late August.
At the time, Trump said he was shifting the policy to take the emphasis off troop numbers, and would rely on greater regional cooperation to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan.
In the coming hours, Mattis is expected to meet with Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson and spend time with troops.
He's set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan government ministers. Later, he'll hold a press conference with Ghani and the NATO chief.
Last week, Ghani used a substantial part of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly to praise Trump's recently announced strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.
"With President Trump's recent announcement of his strategy to counter terror and stabilize South Asia, Afghanistan's enduring partnership with the United States and the international community has been renewed and redirected," Ghani told the audience at the UN headquarters in New York.
Afghan strategy
In his August prime-time address, Trump outlined his plan for the war in Afghanistan, vowing that the US would find victory while no longer "nation-building."
The President declared he would no longer announce troop levels but would focus on allowing US forces to target the Taliban and other terrorist groups wherever they were in Afghanistan.
In the address, Trump told a crowd of US troops the US will "fight to win" in Afghanistan, extending the 16-year campaign there with a promise to beef up the American military presence while ratcheting up pressure on other countries in the region to help turn the tide.
Trump sought to convince the country that he was applying a different strategy to the enduring Afghan conflict.