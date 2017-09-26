Story highlights The White House has a strategy to target vulnerable Democratic senators

President Donald Trump is making a push for tax reform on Wednesday

(CNN) President Donald Trump will continue his outreach across the aisle Wednesday when he flies to Indiana with Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly aboard Air Force One.

It's the second time this month that the President will travel with a Democrat up for re-election in a state that voted heavily for Trump.

Along with North Dakota, Trump gave a speech on tax reform in Missouri, home of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, who's also up for re-election next year in a state that Trump won.

Read More