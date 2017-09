Story highlights Senate Republicans are meeting to determine the future of the Graham-Cassidy bill

They currently lack the 50 votes needed to pass the legislation

Washington (CNN) The Senate will not vote on the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans in a closed-door meeting, three sources told CNN.

McConnell met with lawmakers Tuesday to take stock of where his members are on the proposal and make the call once and for all if Graham-Cassidy, the latest bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, will get a vote in the Senate.

On Monday, Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, finally came out against the bill , a position she'd been teetering toward for days. Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky also opposed to the measure.

The calculations for health care are agonizing for McConnell. Putting a controversial bill on the floor without the votes exposes members to political fallout and attack ads. Many Republicans haven't even taken a public position on Graham-Cassidy, a bill that the Congressional Budget Office said Monday would drastically cut Medicaid and lead to millions of people not having health insurance compared to the status quo.

But some senators have been pushing for a vote regardless of outcome.

Read More