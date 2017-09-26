Story highlights Donors are attending the dinner at the ritzy French restaurant Le Cirque

They will spend at least $35,000 per couple

New York (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening is expected to raise about $5 million at a high-dollar fundraiser here with some of his wealthiest supporters.

A week ago, the Republican National Committee revealed it is paying in part for the President's personal legal bills stemming from the federal investigation into the Trump campaign's potential role in the Russian meddling into the 2016 election. Trump will sit down Tuesday evening with about 150 donors who are ponying up to support his 2020 reelection campaign, the GOP's political efforts and, in some cases, the RNC legal fund bearing the cost of some of his attorney fees.

Republican donors attending the dinner at the ritzy French restaurant Le Cirque will be spending at least $35,000 per couple. A $100,000 donation will get a couple of donors "VIP access," while anything over $250,000 will get donors a seat at a table with the President ahead of his remarks, an RNC official said.

The fundraiser is the first Trump has attended since the RNC confirmed last week that it paid two of Trump's personal attorneys representing him in the Russia-related investigations more than $230,000, via their law firms, in August.

The RNC has also spent nearly $200,000 to support the legal fees of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., who became a focus of the investigation after he admitted to meeting with a Russian attorney last summer he believed would provide him with incriminating information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

