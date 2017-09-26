Breaking News

Trump says US 'working hard' on Puerto Rico disaster response

By Betsy Klein and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 11:57 AM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

puerto rico maria aftermath nick paton walsh pkg_00015406
puerto rico maria aftermath nick paton walsh pkg_00015406

    JUST WATCHED

    San Juan Mayor: You don't put debt over people

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Trump announced that he would visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday
  • Trump's relatively muted reaction to Maria has drawn comparisons to his responses to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday that federal assistance is on its way to Puerto Rico, a day after he broke his recent silence about the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria since it made landfall on the US territory.

Trump also announced that he would visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday, saying it was the earliest he could reach the battered island.
"Thank you to Carmen Yulín Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, for your kind words on FEMA etc. We are working hard. Much food and water there/on way," he wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning, moments after Yulín Cruz appeared on CNN's "New Day."
    Sharing harrowing details of rescue efforts in her city, Yulín Cruz praised the Federal Emergency Management Agency's "great job" and "logistics help."
    "Our bodies are so tired, but our souls are so full of strength that we will get to everyone we can get to," she said.
    Read More
    Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war
    Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war

      JUST WATCHED

      Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Vet in Puerto Rico: Hurricane worse than war 03:23
    Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico last week, whipping the island with Irma-level winds, drenching it in Harvey-level flooding, crippling communications, decimating buildings and damaging a dam that puts downstream residents at risk of catastrophe. Without power and communications for much of the island, millions of people have been cut off from the world since the hurricane hit.
    After days of public silence on the hurricane, Trump tweeted criticism Monday evening, casting blame on the island's poor infrastructure and economic instability.
    "Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble. It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA," he wrote in a series of tweets.
    Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 36
    Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25 as she tries to escape the conditions after the Category 4 hurricane slammed Puerto Rico. She&#39;s been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25 as she tries to escape the conditions after the Category 4 hurricane slammed Puerto Rico. She's been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 36
    An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 36
    People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 36
    An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    An aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood in Catano, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 22.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 36
    A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A man cleans a muddy street in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on September 22.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 36
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 36
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 36
    A gas station&#39;s sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 36
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 36
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 36
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 36
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 36
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 36
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 36
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 36
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 36
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 36
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 36
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 36
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 36
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria&#39;s arrival.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 36
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico&#39;s Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 36
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 36
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 36
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 36
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 36
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 36
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 36
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 36
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 36
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 36
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 36
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 36
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 36
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 36
    05 hurricane maria puerto rico 0925 RESTRICTED01 hurricane maria puerto rico 092502 hurricane maria puerto rico 0925 RESTRICTED01 hurricane maria puerto rico 092401 hurricane maria 092202 hurricane maria 092201 puerto rico 092206 hurricane maria 092105 hurricane maria 092102 hurricane maria 092103 hurricane maria 0921 RESTRICTEDDominica hurricane maria 092001 Hurricane Maria Dominica 092013 hurricane maria puerto rico 0920 blackout14 hurricane maria puerto rico 15 hurricane maria puerto rico 16 hurricane maria puerto rico 01 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 05 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 04 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 03 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 08 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 07 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 06 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 18 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091919 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091914 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091910 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091911 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091913 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091912 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091907 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091915 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091905 Hurricane Maria Saint Martin 091916 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091917 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0919
    Responding Tuesday, Yulín Cruz said, "These are two different topics. One topic is the massive debt, which we know we have and it's been dealt with. But you don't put debt above people, you put people above debt."
    Trump traveled to Texas and Florida in the immediate aftermath of the major storms that struck them earlier this month, but officials said Monday the devastated territory was not yet capable of hosting a presidential visit. In announcing his upcoming visit on Tuesday, Trump said he may also stop in the US Virgin Islands.
    Asked about a potential visit from the President, Yulín Cruz defended Trump and emphasized the need for federal funding.
    See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico
    See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico

      JUST WATCHED

      See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    See the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico 02:33
    "I am sure that as the United States President, you know, he can come to Puerto Rico if he wants to. He has been not only tweeting, but I know he has been in contact with the governor, and we appreciate that. Let's make sure that this is not a handout, this is a moral imperative, and it is a plea for help and it a plea for us to be done right," she said.
    The President is scheduled to receive a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts from homeland security adviser Tom Bossert later Tuesday morning. Bossert traveled to Puerto Rico alongside FEMA Administrator Brock Long on Monday to assess damage and federal needs.
    The administration has not yet sent a disaster spending request to Congress, and it's not clear whether Bossert will have a fixed dollar amount to present to the President during his Tuesday briefing.
    Federal response to Hurricane Maria slowly takes shape
    Federal response to Hurricane Maria slowly takes shape
    As of Monday morning, FEMA had $5.03 billion available for disaster spending between now and the end of September, an agency spokesperson told CNN. When the new federal fiscal year begins on October 1, the disaster relief fund will be replenished with an additional $6.7 billion.
    Two senior House GOP sources tell CNN they expect to get the official request from the Trump administration in mid-October. A senior administration official says that is the White House's expected timing as well.
    Defending the federal response in Puerto Rico as "anything but slow" Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the administration will be able to determine appropriate funds "once we have a greater insight into the full assessment of damage."

    Muted response

    Trump's relatively muted reaction to Maria -- he tweeted frequently over the weekend on myriad other topics, most notably his ongoing feud with the NFL -- has drawn comparisons to his responses to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which primarily battered Texas and Florida, respectively.
    As those hurricanes hit the states, Trump often tweeted comments on the size and impact of the storm as well as praising first-responders.
    Before his latest messages this week, Trump last tweeted about Maria on Wednesday, the day it made landfall in Puerto Rico. The next day, he mentioned the situation to reporters while taking a photo with the Ukrainian president, saying the island was in "very, very, very tough shape" adding that its electrical grid was "destroyed."
    But he didn't make any public comments about the island over the weekend.
    Some Democrats worry that Puerto Rico is not getting the same amount of swift attention that Florida and Texas received.
    Trump: I will go to Puerto Rico next Tuesday
    Trump: I will go to Puerto Rico next Tuesday
    "The fact of the matter is the administration has not been able to comprehend the fact that people in Puerto Rico are dealing with life and death issues," Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-New York, the first Puerto Rican woman elected to the House, told CNN's Kate Bolduan Tuesday morning.
    "The most fundamental duty of the President of the United States is to protect the homeland," she added.
    In response to Democrats' concerns, Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, who chairs the House appropriations committee that is working on an aid package, said the island's residents will get the same help as those in the mainland US.
    "The people of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands remain in our thoughts as they struggle to recover from successive Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The challenges they face are truly tremendous. But they should be reassured that they are entitled to equal treatment under the law and the Appropriations Committee and House leadership will assure that every step of the way," he said.

    CNN's Deirdre Walsh, Gregory Wallace, Kevin Liptak, Chandrika Narayan and Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.