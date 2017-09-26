The number of times Trump has tweeted about the NFL vs Puerto Rico

The number of times Trump has tweeted about the NFL vs Puerto RicoBy Betsy Klein, CNNUpdated 12:43 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.This tally is accurate from Friday, September 22, through Tuesday, September 26, at 11:30 a.m. ET (CNN)24:4.Paid Partner ContentOnline savings accounts earn you $1000s, here's why Bankrate Ready to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia Check out San Fran's Mission District Travel and Leisure Explore Seattle's local flavor Travel and Leisure Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia