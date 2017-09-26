(CNN) Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker said Tuesday he will retire at the end of 2018.

"After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018," Corker said in a released statement.

"When I ran for the Senate in 2006, I told people that I couldn't imagine serving for more than two terms," Corker said in his statement Tuesday. "Understandably, as we have gained influence, that decision has become more difficult. But I have always been drawn to the citizen legislator model, and while I realize it is not for everyone, I believe with the kind of service I provide, it is the right one for me."