Story highlights Roy Moore has the support of Steve Bannon and Sarah Palin

Sen. Luther Strange has backing from President Donald Trump

Montgomery, Alabama (CNN) Votes are being counted Tuesday night in Alabama's hard-fought Republican Senate contest between Sen. Luther Strange and former state Supreme Court judge Roy Moore.

The race to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions has tested whether President Donald Trump's endorsement and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's allies' money can carry Strange into a December matchup against Democratic nominee Doug Jones.

Anti-establishment Republicans have viewed Moore -- ousted twice as state Supreme Court chief justice but revered among social conservatives for his anti-LGBT views and his advocacy for Christianity in public life -- as the true heir to Trump's campaign.

"Judge Roy Moore was deplorable before it was cool to be deplorable," 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin said in Alabama last week.

Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House chief strategist-turned-Moore advocate, will be on hand for his election night party in Montgomery.

